Virtual Reality Headset Market: An Insight On the Important Factors and Trends Influencing the Market

Virtual Reality Headset Market: Overview

Virtual reality (VR) headset is a device used to deliver virtual reality experience for three dimensional (3D) simulations, computer games, and other applications such as movies, play stations, etc. VR headset consists of an Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED) or Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) screen, and head motion tracking sensor to provide effective 3D picture. This sensor tracks the head motion and provides 3D image with up to 360 degree field of view as per head movement.

VR headset are increasingly used in the development of training methods, engineering design process, business environments, and audience engagement such as VR gaming, sports, and events. Furthermore, VR headsets are widely used in medical sector to train students for surgery, and other operations. In addition, with improving technology, VR headset with eye tracking, and motion tracking are in development to increase the user virtual reality experience. Oculus VR, LLC introduced a VR headset named “Oculus Touch” to track hand motions. Likewise, Fove, Inc. has introduced eye tracking feature in its new model named “Fove Dlodlo VR”.

Virtual Reality Headset Market: Growth Drivers and Restraints

Virtual reality is an emerging technology and is expected to have high demand in various applications. The rising demand for high quality and effective picture has led to the developments in virtual reality technology. Furthermore, adoption of VR headset technology is high in military and law enforcement, advertising, automotive industry. In addition, growing smart phone adoption around the globe, and increasing technology awareness is expected to drive the VR headset market.

However, the quality of visual effects delivered by VR headset is a major concern. If VR system is too sluggish to react with head movement, it causes concussion to user. In addition, VR headset are capable of stretching single display across a wide field of view causing magnification defect in display quality. Furthermore, the VR headset devices are expensive and time consuming to develop. All these factors are expected to restrain the growth of VR headset market during forecast period.

The growing smart phone penetration, and developments in 3D technology are expected to provide opportunities for VR headset market. In military sector, the U.K. government incorporated VR headset in its training of trauma medics for battle. Similarly, in healthcare, psychiatrists at University of Louisville are using VR headsets in cognitive behavior therapy to treat patients. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) uses VR to improve the mental health of astronauts for longer term missions. NASA using VR technology is providing virtual space station for interactive behavioral health training and treatment programs.

Virtual Reality Headset Market: Segmentation

VR headset market is segmented by end device, application, and geography. By device, VR headset market is segmented into low-end device, mid-range device, and high-end device. Based on the applications, VR headset marke is segmented into military, education, entertainment and media, sports, and telecommunications.

On the basis of region, VR headset market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America has seen increased demand for VR headset due to technology penetration and increasing investments in the technologies. In addition, North America, and Europe market are witnessing increased integration of smart devices such as VR headset in various applications such as films, military, education to develop and improve visual experience. Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa are expected to see large scale adoption of VR headsets due to increasing technological advancements, and awareness.

Virtual Reality Headset Market: Key Players

The growing demand for VR products has led many manufacturers to introduce their products in the market. The major companies in VR headset market include Google, Inc., HTC Corporation, Oculus VR, LLC, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Limited, Microsoft Corporation, Razer, Inc., Fove, Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, LG Electronics, Proteus VR Labs Limited, Sulon Technologies, Inc., Merge Labs, Inc., and Avegant Corporation.