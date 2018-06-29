Paramount Enterprises Become fastest Growing Enterprise In India

Paramount Enterprises, founded in 2004 & brand – PARENTNashik is manufacturer & exporter of resistance spot welding consumables,weldparts,projection welding electrodes & seam welding wheels, 3D Busbar catering products to automotive & switch-gear industries in India, Europe & USA since 10 years.

PARENTNashik successfully completed 15 years, during these years their products had been used by world’s leading car manufacturers like Honda, Ford, General Motors etc. with excellent quality.

Paramount Enterprises has been winner & recognized for national and international awards leading resistance spot welding spares,consumables manufacturer & exporter category.

Founder & CEO, Mr. Shreekant Patil recognized for fast growing 500 CEO (MSME) in India. Consistency & hard work can lead anybody towards success, CEO explained. Presently conducting seminars, training on entrepreneurship & digital marketing for college students under skill development program & CSR.