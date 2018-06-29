Emulsion Polymers Market : Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics And Strategic Analysis, Challenges by 2023

“We have produced a new premium report Emulsion Polymers Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Emulsion Polymers. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Emulsion Polymers Market by monomers (styrene and butadiene) through main geographies in the global market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Emulsion Polymers Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Emulsion Polymers Market are Celanese Corporation, Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation, Batf Industry Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., DIC Corporation, Trinsea S.A., Nuplex Industry, Wacker Chemie AG.”

Demand for the acrylic polymers are increasing over the forecast period

Emulsion polymers is type of monomer that is obtained from the emulsion of surfactants. Surfactant plays a vital role in the manufacturing of emulsion polymer for particle nucleation, stabilization and to increase the life of the product. Emulsion polymers are of various types, including Acrylics, Vinyl Polymers, SB Latex, and ANB, among others. Increasing awareness regarding volatile compounds is expected to propel the growth of the emulsion polymers over the forecast period .Additionally with the rise in residential and commercial industrial activity and strong demand for automotive industry, which in turn is driving the demand for paints, coatings, etc. However, high price of the raw materials available for the manufacturing of the emulsion polymers and intervention of substitute materials is hampering the growth of the emulsion polymers market. On the other hand, the demand for acrylic polymers has been increasing due to its high durability and wide range of end-use applications. Increased awareness regarding bio-based products and increased practice for acrylic waterborne dispersion for anticorrosive coatings is providing wide range of opportunities for the key players in the emulsion polymers market. The growth in global emulsion polymer market is also influenced by the presence of major market players such as DIC Corporation, Momentive Performance Materials Holdings LLC, and The Dow Chemical Company.

North America the largest revenue-generating segment

Among the geographies, North America is witnessed to be the largest revenue-generating segment owing to the increase in adoption of polymers in building and construction and transportation followed by Asia Pacific region. Middle East & Africa and Latin America are projected to witness for sluggish steady growth over the forecast period. Availability of cheap labor, favorable weather conditions, and governmental support are some of the factors driving the emulsion polymers market in these regions.

Geographic Coverage:

Emulsion polymers market is fragmented and geographically it is segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe and Rest of the world amongst which APAC followed by North America is the largest market. In Europe, countries such as Germany, the U.K., France and Italy dominated demand for emulsion polymers in recent past. However, Eastern Europe and Russia markets are expected to grow in next few years. Due to rise in industrialization Middle East and Africa regions are projected as one of the most lucrative emulsion polymer markets in near future.

Major key Players Covered in this Report

The companies covered in reports include global emulsion polymers market are Celanese Corporation, Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation, Batf Industry Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., DIC Corporation, Trinsea S.A., Nuplex Industry, Wacker Chemie AG

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global Emulsion Polymers market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of Emulsion Polymers market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017-2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the Emulsion Polymers market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the Emulsion Polymers market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

