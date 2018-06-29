Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Market Pin Point Analysis For Changing Competitive Dynamics 2023

Aluminum chloride hexahydrate is soluble in wide range of solvents including water, ethanol, propylene glycol, chloroform and ether. Aluminum chloride hexahydrate exhibits good electrical conduction, non-flammability and low melting & boiling points. Aqueous solution of aluminum chloride is acidic in nature. Aluminum chloride hexahydrate is manufactured by dissolution of aluminum oxide in hydrochloric acid.

Pharmaceutical and metal processing industries are the major consumers of aluminum chloride hexahydrate. Aluminum chloride hexahydrate is used for industrial production of aluminum metal, as a catalyst in chemical synthesis. Moreover, aluminum chloride hexahydrate is nowadays being applied in water treatment areas as well.

Hyperhidrosis is one the most common dermatological condition that has a severe impact on the quality of life of affected patients. Hyperhidrosis is excessive sweating or sweating beyond physiological needs. Aluminum chloride hexahydrate is considered first-line therapy for patients with mild-to-moderate hyperhidrosis. Research studies highlighted aluminum chloride hexahydrate as a carcinogen, causing breast cancer. However the theories have not been validated with enough proof hence aluminum chloride hexahydrate remains to be the most popularly used antiperspirant. Despite being the most chosen antiperspirant, aluminum chloride hexahydrate faces tough competition from other treatment options, which include iontophoresis, botulinum toxin A, oral anticholinergics, local resection of sweat glands and endoscopic sympathectomy. Tropical aluminum chloride hexahydrate is a mixture of 15% aluminum chloride hexahydrate and 2% salicylic acid. Tropica aluminium chloride is the modified version of the product with increased effectiveness and minimum side effects.

The market for Aluminum chloride hexahydrate is growing substantially owing to the fast growing pharmaceutical and consumer goods market. Global pharmaceutical industry, the major end user of Aluminum chloride hexahydrate, is worth more than USD 900 Bn. Asia Pacific accounts for the largest and the fastest growing market for Aluminum chloride hexahydrate. The increasing manufacturing activity in Asia Pacific is driving the consumer goods market. Emerging countries in Asia Pacific are the largest consumer of Aluminum chloride hexahydrate. The pharmaceutical industry in China and India is developing steadily due to which these two countries are the largest exporters of Aluminum chloride hexahydrate. Growing food processing industry in South Asian countries such as Indonesia, Myanmar and Taiwan is driving the demand for Aluminum chloride hexahydrate. North America accounts for the second largest market for Aluminum chloride hexahydrate because of the well organized pharmaceutical market and presence of international drug manufacturers such as Pfizer and Johnson & Johnsons. U.S. is the largest market for Aluminum chloride hexahydrate in the world. Despite the economic slowdown in Europe the demand for Aluminum chloride hexahydrate is increasing.

