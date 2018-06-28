Self-Healing Grid 2018 Market Size, Share and Emerging Technologies | Leading Key Players Update and Segmentation Report by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:-
In a self-healing grid, it only acts against grid disturbances, but also secures the grid against disturbances. Upgrade of distribution network infrastructure requires replacement of conventional analog systems with digital components, processors, software, and power electronic technologies. A major benefit of integration of this technology, is the low time requirement for reconfiguration of solutions to outages and faults, ranging from 1 to 5 minutes. Moreover, increasing integration of IoT, and rampant development of smart cities characterized by enhanced connectivity of electrical supply systems, tracking and monitoring consumption by consumers and service providers, drive the demand for such grids. Integration of distributed renewable energy systems is also expected propel demand for self-healing grids over the forecast period.
The increasing government investments in smart energy infrastructure such as smart girds and a growing need to modernize the outdated power distribution systems, are creating a lucrative market for self-healing grids. Moreover, the increasing need to protect electrical utilities from cyber-attacks due to deployment of smart grids, is expected to boost the market further.
Industry Major Key Players:-
- Siemens AG
- General Electric Company
- ABB Ltd.
- S & C Electric Company
- Sentient Energy, Inc.
- Eaton Corporation plc
- Schneider Electric SE
- Landis+Gyr AG
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Oracle Corporation
- and G&W Electric
Scope of the Report
The scope of the study segments the self-healing grid market by its application, by component, by utility type and by region.
By End-user
- Public Utility
- Private Utility
By Regions
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Rest of the World
By Application
- Transmission Lines
- Distribution Lines
By Component
- Hardware
- Software & Services
Market Research Analysis:-
Transmission lines by application, hardware by component and public utility by End-user are expected to grow at the highest CAGR.
Hardware dominated the market in 2016 and is projected to be the fastest-growing component segment. The sensors in the hardware segment provide the data related to various utility assets, based on various parameters, such as, voltage, current, heat, temperature, and frequency. This data provided by sensors are used by equipment /component management system to provide actionable information, which is used to form a predictive maintenance schedule, depending on the health of the gird. Based on the end-users, the market has been segmented as public utility, and private utility. Public utility dominated the market in 2016 and is projected to be the fastest-growing packaging type over the next five years, as a result of the rise investments in grid modernization and requirement for energy efficiency.