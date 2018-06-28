QuarkXPress 2018 to InDesign Mac/Win Plugins in Markzware Q2ID Bundle

SANTA ANA, California, May 16, 2018 – Markzware, leading innovator of desktop publishing and data conversion solutions, announces the addition of QuarkXPress 2018 support for the popular Q2ID CC Mac/Win 1 Year Bundle Subscription.

Q2ID InDesign plugins help Graphic Designers across industries, such as Packaging, Publishing, and Web Design, who have a need to convert QuarkXPress documents into Adobe InDesign, either as a permanent migration or for short-term editing purposes, and who do not want to rebuild QuarkXPress documents from scratch in InDesign.

This will be the last version of Q2ID conversion software that will contain actively updated versions of CS5 and CS5.5 plug-ins for both Mac and Windows platforms. Support for CS5.5 and CS5 will be discontinued, starting on October 1, 2018. The last released versions will still be available under the subscription to download.

Artist and graphic designer, Carol Woolworth said, “Q2ID saved us! In the midst of doing a 72-page catalog, Quark 9.5 died. Quark no longer supports this version. So, after a frantic search found this, bought it, used it and the catalog converted without a hitch. I’ve wanted to convert this project for years and now have. I am very happy.”

Q2ID supports file conversion from QuarkXPress to:

InDesign CC 2018 Mac/Win

InDesign CC 2017 Mac/Win

InDesign CC 2015 Mac/Win

InDesign CC 2014 Mac/Win

InDesign CC Mac/Win

InDesign CS6 Mac/Win

InDesign CS5.5 Mac/Win

InDesign CS5 Mac/Win

System Requirements, Pricing and Availability

InDesign CC 2018 on Mac requires a minimum of macOS 10.11. On Windows, InDesign CC 2018 requires a minimum of Windows 7 Service Pack 1. The annual Subscription MSRP is $199 USD per year. Q2ID (Quark to InDesign) is sold online directly through the Markzware website or through authorized product resellers. For this May 2018 release, we will be adding updated versions of Plug-ins to the existing Q2ID Annual Subscription bundle to handle QXP 2018 conversion. For all current active subscribers, this is a free update. For new customers of the Q2ID Annual Subscription Bundle, support for converting QuarkXPress 2018 files will automatically be included in their purchase. Find more at https://markzware.com/products/q2id/

About Markzware

Markzware is the leading software publisher providing solutions for printing quality control and desktop publishing conversion tools. Markzware supports major graphic software layout applications used by creative professionals, printers and publishers in the international graphic arts, printing and digital multimedia industries.