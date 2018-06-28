IBWSS CHINA 2019 :Unlock the Chinese Wine Market For Global Bulk Producers

In November 2019, Beverage Trade Network will host the first-ever International Bulk Wine & Spirits Show **http://ibwsshowchina.com** (IBWSS) in Shanghai, China. The two-day event (November 5-6, 2019) will include an exhibition trade show floor for buyers and sellers to meet in a central marketplace, as well as a series of speaker presentations, panel discussions, and Q&A sessions designed to offer practical, actionable advice about the Chinese bulk wine and spirits industry.

Who should attend IBWSS 2019 in China?

The event is open for global bulk wine producers, negociants, importers, and distributors looking to enter the fast-growing Chinese wine market. By becoming an exhibitor at this first event of its kind in China, you will be able to meet directly with Chinese buyers looking to expand imports of foreign wine. At the same time, you will be able to explore the many new offerings from the Chinese wine market, including vineyards that specialize in Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Cabernet Gernischt for the global bulk wine market.

Why China?

China is the next big thing in wine. As a wine producer, China now ranks No. 7 in the world. There are now 450 wineries scattered across China, six major wine producing regions (Hebei, Ningxia, Shandong, Shanxi, Xinjiang, and Yunnan) in the nation, and fast-growing consumer demand for new wines. Already, China ranks as one of the most important new export markets for wine, with Chinese consumers showing a particular preference for red international wine varieties. In fact, China is now the largest red wine market in the world.

Building on this growing excitement about the Chinese wine industry, two major Bordeaux producers (Castel, Barons de Rothschild) already have a presence within China’s Shandong region, and in the coming years, it is expected that links between Old World wine producers and New World wine producers in China will continue to grow and expand. Thus, attending the upcoming 2019 IBWSS event in Shanghai, China represents a unique opportunity to get in front of this important trend.

Shanghai, as the host city of the 2019 IBWSS China event, is particularly noteworthy. Shanghai is the most populous city in the world, with a population of more than 24 million as of 2017.

What to expect at the 2019 IBWSS China event

The two-day IBWSS China event in November 2019 will feature two major components – a lively exhibition trade show floor where 80+ exhibitors will be able to meet directly with potential buyers in China’s vibrant wine capital. There will be plenty of time for networking, making contacts, and face-to-face interactions with Chinese buyers. This is really a unique opportunity to expand into the all-important Chinese wine market.

At the same time, the event will feature an all-star lineup of top wine industry experts and insiders, who will share their insights and advice on how to succeed within the global bulk wine and spirits industry. Based on previous versions of the International Bulk Wine & Spirits Show (IBWSS) that have already taken place in London and San Francisco, there will be presentations and panel discussions on the following topics at the Shanghai event:

● What retailers are really looking for in private and bulk suppliers

● Regulatory issues specific to bulk products

● How retailers can build profitable private label programs

● Private label and bulk strategy for importers and distributors

● Trends and opportunities in the global bulk market

● Why and how to ship in bulk to China

● Leveraging bulk and private label best practices

● How to market to young millennial wine drinkers in China

● Quality challenges facing bulk wine

Most importantly, you will learn how each of these factors can be applied specifically to the Chinese market. For example, you will learn how Chinese wine drinkers differ from those in other wine markets (especially those of North America and Western Europe), how the Chinese regulatory environment impacts the success of any bulk wine program, and different ways that bulk wine producers are ramping up their China strategies.

To make this event as interactive as possible, Beverage Trade Network is planning a list of speakers who can present their own experiences and insights in lively, TEDx-style talks. Some of the types of speakers that you might encounter at the 2019 IBWSS event in Shanghai include the following:

● Top executives at shipping and logistics firms that can help bring your products to the Chinese market

● Top branding and marketing professionals who understand the mindset of the Chinese wine consumer

● Top importers and distributors who can share actionable insights on what works (and what doesn’t)

● Top regulatory experts who can help you navigate the Chinese market

● Top winemakers who can share tips on creating wines that

● Chinese wine drinkers actually want to buy

In just two days, you will walk away with the insights and professional connections needed to enter the Chinese market with a bulk wine and spirits strategy.

Sign up **http://ibwsshowchina.com** for the 2019 IBWSS in China today.

As with previous IBWSS events in San Francisco and London, Beverage Trade Network is opening up early bird registration for exhibitors who want to be guaranteed a spot on the exhibition trade show floor in 2019.

