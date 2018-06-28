Hascall Steel Company Answers the Need for Steel Services

The steel service company’s diverse inventory of high-quality steel products and the experience of its technicians and sales teams enable it to deliver the solutions that customers need.

[GRANDVILLE, 06/28/2018] – The Hascall Steel Company has a variety of steel services, which meet almost any application. As experts in flat-roll steel processing, the company commits to meeting and exceeding its customers’ expectations.

“Competitive pricing? No problem. Can’t find it? We will. Need it right away? We can. Looking for reliable quality and service? We are your best choice. Trust in our commitment to you,” the steel service company shares.

The Steel Services

The Hascall Steel Company offers competitive prices because of its partnerships with steel suppliers and producers within the country and across the world. In addition to a favorable price point, customers can expect to get the steel products they need.

The steel processing service center holds one of the most diverse and versatile inventories in the business. The company provides flat-rolled steel sheets and blanks, which are blanked, sheared or leveled. Its stock also consists of flat-rolled steel coil, which is round edged, cold reduced, and slit.

The Hascall Steel Company provides the following steel products:

Coated Steel

Cold Rolled (CR)

Hot Rolled Black (HR)

Aluminized (ALMZ)

Hot Rolled Pickled and Oiled (HRPO)

Unparalleled Customer Experience

The steel processing service center has a team of salespeople who understand the needs of customers. Not only do they care about customer needs, but they are also quick to provide solutions.

Its sales representatives aim to resolve the challenges of the company’s customers. They provide suggestions, making the buying process easier.

“We are experts at what we do. Rely on us to be your trusted choice,” the Hascall Steel Company shares.

About Hascall Steel Company

Customers have relied on the Hascall Steel Company for more than 45 years when it comes to flat-rolled steel needs. As a steel service company, it cuts and ships steel coil, sheets, and blanks. Its commitment to quality shows in its cut-to-length, cold reduced steel, edge conditioned steel, and sheared steel.

The Hascall Steel Company commits to deliver what the customer needs and when the customer needs it. To find out more, check out http://www.hascallsteel.com/ today.