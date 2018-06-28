Boosting Customer Quality of Experience through Optical Connectivity

KDPOF – leading supplier for gigabit transceivers over POF (Plastic Optical Fiber) – introduces a Plastic Optical Fiber backbone inside the home: in combination with Wi-Fi access points, POF provides end users with maximum performance for both wireless and wired connectivity throughout the house. POF reuses any existing conduits in the home, making these cables invisible. “ISPs and Telecom operators are offering higher and higher access speeds while users at home are locally connecting more and more devices to the internet,” explained Carlos Pardo, CEO and Co-Founder of KDPOF. “The paradox is that while access speeds have increased, customer satisfaction rates drop if home networks cannot keep up.”

POF Enhances Quality of Experience

This is particularly worrisome because Quality of Experience has become a very important differentiator for broadband service providers. Customers expect to experience the speeds they are paying for. If these speeds are lower than expected, they will be disappointed and the Quality of Experience will be affected. KDPOF has been working closely with Telefonica in a trial to test the benefits of POF. KDPOF”s technology helps to provide subscribers with very high connectivity speeds all around the home, allowing users to enjoy high-quality video streaming such as 4K IPTV, and supporting services such as online gaming with the lowest latency. According to the results of the trial, Quality of Experience can increase dramatically, leading to a surge in customer loyalty. Sara Martin-Sanz Albendea, Project Manager with Telefonica and responsible for the project known within Telefonica as ‘Plastic Optical Fiber in the House’: “KDPOF offers a great solution for improving customer satisfaction. Quality of Experience is a key success factor for Telefonica.”

Reliable High-speed Connectivity for Homes

ISPs and Telecom Operators have been investigating various potential solutions. No-New-Wires technologies such as Wireless Mesh or Powerline do not offer a clear alternative. These solutions have performance problems in houses with brick and mortar walls, or they are degraded since they depend too much on the existing and often old, low-quality cabling. New-cable solutions such as Ethernet Cabling require new ducts to be created, which is difficult for customers to accept. Plastic Optical Fiber, on the other hand, is cost-efficient, easy to install, and robust. By working with KDPOF, operators can offer their clients low latency, fast download speeds, and reliable connectivity for video.