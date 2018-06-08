Retter & Company Sotheby’s International Realty Finds Luxury Properties in Tri-Cities, Washington

Retter & Company Sotheby’s International Realty offers a better solution in finding houses over $350K, with its user-friendly online listing and access to current listings in the area.

[KENNEWICK, 6/8/2018] – Retter & Company Sotheby’s International Realty helps home buyers find their ideal luxury property. The real estate company helps clients with budgets of over $350,000 find premium homes complete with amenities. Customers can count on superior customer support because of its vast industry experience.

User-Friendly Online Listings

Retter & Company Sotheby’s International Realty offers a convenient way to find a luxury property in Washington. The company’s website shows the newest real estate listings in the Tri-Cities, saving buyers from browsing property listings manually and cross-referencing them with their budget.

The company analyzes information from thousands of luxury properties in the area, including condos, townhomes, flats, duplexes, and more. It shows the cost of the property alongside its features and amenities for a hassle-free real estate search online. The comprehensive and user-friendly real estate listings will help prospective buyers make informed decisions.

Houses with Full Housing Amenities

The company’s high-end properties for sale come with luxurious amenities. The extravagant homes feature large, open plans and breathable spaces, high-tech kitchens, lavish interiors and exteriors, luxurious bathrooms, and panoramic views.

Properties from Retter & Company Sotheby’s International Realty also offer customers an advantage in terms of location. Buyers will have various properties to choose from in key neighborhoods in Kennewick, Richland, and Pasco. Clients will find a property close to restaurants, parks, retail centers, and with interstate access.

Reliable Real Estate Agents

Buyers can turn to Retter & Company Sotheby’s International Realty for professional assistance when searching for their dream home. The company works with over 70 real estate agents.

Clients trust the company for a convenient, real estate selection process because of its high service standards and a proven record of success.

About Retter & Company Sotheby’s International Realty

Retter & Company Sotheby’s International Realty helps clients find premium property in the Tri-Cities area. Based in Kennewick, the company’s real estate services cover open houses, new construction, relocation, and other buying and selling needs.

To learn more, visit http://www.rcsothebysrealty.com website today.