Mad Over Donuts celebrate ‘World Donut Day’ : Get Donuts at Flat 40Rs!

Business

Your favourite Donut brand ‘Mad Over Donuts’ is celebrating ‘World Donut Day’ on 14th of June. To sugarcoat the celebrations, they are announcing a non-resistible offer of any Donut at Flat 40Rs! Yes you heard that right, so this Thursday snatch the deal and head straight with your friends at a Mad Over Donuts store near you.

So go ahead and mark your date with donuts this World Donut Day! This offer is only available at their stores, so go grab them while they last!

LISTING NOTE:

What: World Donut Day

When: 14th June

Where: Across Mad over Donuts outlets in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi & Bangalore

Offer details: Enjoy the donuts at Rs 40. Offer valid a Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore and Delhi only at their stores.

Website: www.madoverdonuts.com

