Homeland Security Surveillance Camera Market Global Industry Review 2018 To 2023

Market Scenario:

The increasing concern for securing homeland from terrorist attacks, foreign invasion and natural calamities is driving the market. The installation of surveillance cameras to reduce crime is an effective use of scarce resources, especially with states struggling with soaring budget deficits. These cameras are primarily used by numerous government agencies for intelligence gathering, crime prevention, protection of people and infrastructure and for investigation of crimes and foreign attacks. The key drivers of homeland security surveillance camera market are concern of the citizens living in country and protecting homeland from foreign attacks

The homeland security surveillance camera market can be segmented on the basis of camera type, application and region. The quality of internet protocol camera is certainly better and most of the crimes can be solved. The increase in quality between standard definition IP cameras and analog cameras recorded by a digital video recorder is minimal. IP camera supports almost all mainstream DVRs and have become hybrid systems supporting a wide variety of IP cameras.

The Homeland Security Surveillance Camera Market is expected to grow at approximately USD 10 Billion by 2023, at 7% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the homeland security surveillance camera market are – Robert Bosch Gmbh (German), General Dynamics Corporation (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S), Moog Inc. (U.S.), Baxall Construction Ltd (U.K.), Controp Precision Technologies Ltd. (Israel), Netvu Ltd (U.K.), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Vicon Industries, Inc. (U.S.), among others.

Segments:

Homeland Security Surveillance Camera Market for segment on the basis of camera type and application.

Homeland Security Surveillance Camera Market by Camera Type:

Audio & Video Camera

Integrated Video Surveillance Camera

Infrared Camera

IP Camera

Homeland Security Surveillance Camera Market by Application:

Infrastructure Security

Border Security

Public Protection

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of homeland security surveillance camera market is being studied for region such as Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe and Rest of the World.North America is the leader in the homeland security surveillance camera market. The defense organizations in the region mainly focus on the maintenance of border and infrastructure security, Cyber Security, disaster prevention and management, and public security. The Asia-Pacific region is also one of the prominent players because of the increased government spending and growing awareness among the police and law enforcement officials that have created a demand for new and advanced security cameras in this region.

