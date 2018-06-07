Explore the Busy Neighbourhood and the Thriving Community at Paya Lebar Quarter

Park Place Residences at Paya Lebar Quarter offers tenants a personal sanctuary near the bustling urban streets of Singapore. Residents can enjoy a wide selection of fitness hubs, retail stores and restaurants.

[SINGAPORE, 6/7/2018] – Paya Lebar Quarter, a modern city precinct in Singapore, offers a thriving residential experience at the Park Place Residences. Tenants of the residential towers can enjoy access to fitness hubs, retail stores and open green spaces.

A Relaxed Lifestyle in the Bustling City

Park Place Residences is home to three residential blocks that provide an accessible connection from the bustling city to a relaxed personal sanctuary. The development comprises 429 apartment units with scenic views of the city.

Living in the community grants healthy and active lifestyle. Park Place Residences offers 360-degree fitness and wellness facilities including a gym, a yoga deck and three pools. Over 9,000 square metres of open space also surrounds the condominium and allows residents to relax or get active through strolling, jogging or biking.

Paya Lebar Quarter is directly integrated with other fitness spots that promote an active lifestyle. The East Coast Park, for example, has amenities for cycling and skating, fishing and a few indoor sports.

Connected Convenience to Retail Stores

Tenants of Park Place Residences may enjoy convenient access to its neighbouring retail stores, restaurants, cafes and the cinema at the Paya Lebar Quarter mall.

PLQ mall has a variety of options that cater to different preferences in food and fashion. Fashionistas can choose to shop from a diverse range of boutiques and fashion houses, while foodies can choose from a variety of cuisines and satisfy their hunger at family-friendly restaurants, cosy cafes at the Promenade to experience al-fresco dining.

About Paya Lebar Quarter

Developed by Lendlease, Paya Lebar Quarter will comprise a premium condominium with 429 units at Park Place Residences, a retail mall spanning over 200 shops at Paya Lebar Quarter Mall and three Grade A office towers that will house modern workspaces at PLQ Workplace. Tenants can enjoy connected conveniences across a generous area of open green spaces and access to health and fitness hubs.

To learn more about Paya Lebar Quarter, visit https://www.payalebarquarter.com.