Equine Fluid Therapy Market Set to Witness an Uptick during 2018 – 2028

Fluid (body water and electrolyte) therapy is necessary to maintain homeostasis. Equine fluid is mostly hypotonic and contains a higher concentration of potassium. The administration of fluids to equine to treat diseases is a foundation of treatment for equine practitioners. The equine fluid therapy is provided to both adult horses and foals. A clinician is considered before providing the fluid therapy, as an estimated total body water for an adult horse is 60–70 % of the body weight. The clinician considers extra parameters such as intracellular fluid and extracellular fluid. The extracellular fluid is further divided into CSF, pleural, peritoneal, and others. The fluid intake is to restore fluid volume, increase oxygen delivery and to correct the electrolyte and acid-base disturbances. The fluid deficiency is restored by using crystalloids or colloids or combination of both. The electrolyte disturbances and acid–base imbalance are corrected by using different types of fluids. The administration of crystalloids is important in the rapid restoration of fluid deficits.

The fluid is administered via the enteral route or IV. Changes such as heart rate, jugular refill time, mucous membrane, capillary refill time, skin turgor, PCV, urine specific gravity, central venous pressure are recorded, which is associated with dehydration in horses. Increasing humanization of pets and adoption of pets drives the market. Pets are sometimes also adopted for therapeutic and psychological benefits. According to the American Pet Products Association, as of 2016, 70 million to 80 million dogs (approximately 37% to 47% of all households) and 74 million to 96 million cats (30% to 37% of all households) are owned in the U.S. The percentage of household owning horses is about 1.5%. Growing trend of using pets as a status symbol is many countries, awareness about the equine fluid therapy, rise in the animal care awareness programs, and others are some of the factors expected to fuel the equine fluid therapy market.

Rising Awareness Regarding the Animal Health

Equine fluid therapy focuses on the fluid type and rate at which it is administered to the equine patients for specific clinical conditions. Equine fluid therapy is used to improve the cardiac output and restore the circulating volume, increase oxygen delivery to the tissues. Fluid therapy can be administered via the enteral route or intravenous. Fluid therapy is necessary to decrease mortality and increase the recovery time. Fluid therapy is used to treat conditions such as sepsis, colic, hypovolemia and shock. New products and services can help horse owners and practitioners to maintain the health and protect them from established and newly emerging diseases. Normosol-R is FDA-approved crystalloids drug, which is an administered intravenous and widely used fluid in equine patients.

Factors Driving Equine Fluid Therapy

The rise in the adoption of pets, rise in incidence of pet-related disorders, use of horses in sports and adventure are factors increasing the expenditure for animal care. The government is taking initiatives across countries for the betterment of the health of pets. International agencies working for horse health ensure that the horses are healthy. The challenge associated with the equine fluid therapy market are cost associated with veterinary health, lack of public/private health insurance services, and less number of veterinary care clinics.

Significant portion of the market has been covered by crystalloids fluid, colloid and combination of crystalloid and colloid. Moreover, the awareness on animal disease and increasing animal healthcare expenditure are the major factors that drive the overall equine fluid therapy market.

Increase in Number of Veterinary Practitioners in Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary hospitals, veterinary clinics and veterinary diagnostic are the end users, among which veterinary hospitals pose a strong position in the market due to higher adoption of fluid therapy in the treatment of various disease such as sepsis, colic, hypovolemia and shock. These end users share significant portion of revenue share in the overall market. However, increasing pet adoption, rising awareness about the animal health, growing number of veterinary practitioner provide remarkable growth opportunities for the equine fluid therapy market. Further, the growing adoption of per insurance is expected to flourish the growth of the equine fluid therapy market.

Regional Market Outlook

North America is estimated to account for major share followed by Europe. Increasing adoption of pets and involvement in sports activities related to pets, rise in incidences of veterinary diseases, rise in veterinary practices and are some of the factors contributing to the market growth in these countries. Increase in demand for pet care, emerging associations for the animal care, government support and modernize healthcare systems will contribute the growth of the equine fluid therapy market in Asia Pacific.

Competition Outlook

Examples of some of the players identified in the global equine fluid therapy market are MAI Animal Health, Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC, Zoetis Services LLC., Merck Animal Health, Hospira Inc., Vedco, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Luitpold Pharmaceuticals, Inc, and Muddy & Inca.

Research Methodology

The market sizing of equine fluid therapy market will be done by the adoption data triangulation approach. Demand-side approach will be followed to assess the actual market size of equine fluid therapy. Secondary research will be used at the initial phase to identify the age-specific disease epidemiology, diagnosis rate and treatment pattern, as per disease indications. Each piece of information is eventually analysed during the entire research project, which builds a strong base for the primary research information.

Primary research participants include demand-side users such as key opinion leaders, physicians, surgeons, nursing managers, clinical specialists who provide valuable insights on trends and clinical application of the drugs, key treatment patterns, adoption rate, and compliance rate.