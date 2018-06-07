Automotive Vision System Market: An Insight On the Important Factors and Trends Influencing the Market

Automotive vision system is an advanced safety vision system that assists the driver by increasing visibility during poor weather. The automotive vision system is a key technology of the advance driver assist system, which integrates high-resolution image sensors with dynamic processing hardware and sophisticated software capable of object detection, recognition, and tracking.

Vehicles deployed with automotive vision systems are expected to perceive their surroundings, owing to increasing levels of automation, and then decide on the actions required to maintain the safety and security of all road users. Automotive vision system includes night vision system (NVS), lane keep assist system (LKAS), adaptive cruise control (ACC), lane departure warning (LDW), blind spot detection (BSD), and others. A few modern cars incorporated with such systems include Audi A8, Bentley Bentayga, BMW 7series, Rolls Royce Wraith, Cadillac CT6, Mercedes-Benz S-class, and Audi Q7.

Increase in demand for advance safety systems such as ADAS in vehicles is expected to drive the automotive vision system market during the forecast period. Increase in the production of vehicles and the rise in demand for vehicle safety with improved vision system in order to enhance visibility for the driver are also projected to boost the automotive vision system market during the prognosis period. The automotive vision system substantially reduces visibility issues in the vehicle, increases safety, and reduces collision of vehicles throughout the day and night.

Benefits such as high-speed detection of other vehicles, recognition of pedestrians, traffic signs, and lane keep assistance, lane departure warning are also anticipated to drive the automotive vision system market during the forecast period. Increase in emphasis by automakers on enhancement of visibility and development of economical and efficient vehicle safety system is projected to provide lucrative opportunities to the automotive vision system market during the forecast period. The automotive vision system dictates a broad range of image sensors that lie well within the capabilities of commonly available devices. These image sensors are electrical devices that can malfunction and can lead to inaccurate vision. This is anticipated to restrain the automotive vision system market during the forecast period.

The automotive vision system market can be segmented based on system, components, vehicle type, sales channel, and region. Based on system, the automotive vision system market can be segregated into two segments. Among which, the night vision system segment accounts for a major share of the market. This is due to a longer vision range and high contrast for living objects during the night.

PDF Brochure For Future Advancements https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=43796

In terms of components, the automotive vision system market can be classified into four segments. The image sensor segment held a significant share of the automotive vision system market, as these sensors are utilized to detect the surroundings by converting light waves into signals. The display segment also accounts for a prominent share, as it displays the surrounding by receiving the input from the sensors on the screen.

Based on vehicle type, the automotive vision system market can be classified into three segments. The passenger vehicle segment holds a prominent share of the automotive vision system market. The passenger vehicles segment can be further sub-segmented into hatchback cars, sedans, multi-purpose vehicles, and sports utility vehicles.

In terms of sales channel, the automotive vision system market can be divided into two segments. Among which, the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) segment accounts for a major share of the market, as a large fleet of vehicles is employed with upgraded automotive vision systems. The OEMs segment is expected to expand at a significant growth rate due to the higher rate of adoption and regular upgradation of technology.

Download and View Report TOC, Figures and Tables https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=43796

Based on geography, the automotive vision system market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Among regions, North America and Europe account for a major share of the global automotive vision system market owing to the high rate of adoption of active safety systems such as ADAS and expansion of the automotive sector in these regions. This has led to an increase in production of vehicles deployed with automotive vision systems. The automotive vision system market in these regions is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to the availability of advanced technologies and the presence of major OEMs in the region.

Key players operating in the global automotive vision system market include Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, NXP Semiconductors, Delphi Technologies, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Autoliv Inc., Stemmer Imaging Ltd., SMR Deutschland GmbH, and Omron Corporation.