A standard watch that combines the higher standards of affordable watch making, the Nixon Sentry Quartz A356-1932-00 Men’s Watch is named so for guarding time from slipping away unnoticed. It is the basic essence of a cool, clean design ethics while staying within the age old watch making customs deeply appreciated by all. The end result is a timeless style with the kind of durability that sets you worry-free about maintenance or a bit of rough handling.

The 42mm size of the Nixon Sentry Quartz A356-1932-00 Men’s Watch is Nixon’s modern twist on existing classic designs. There’s nothing short or in excess in the Nixon Sentry Quartz A356-1932-00 Men’s Watch; from its faceted applied hour indices to skeleton hands and clean-cut date window, everything is in perfect order. The date window, unlike in other similar watches, do not replace the 3’o clock marker.

This colour option for the Nixon Sentry Quartz A356-1932-00 Men’s Watch gives it a very high readability. Shining rose gold against lustrous black makes for a vivid combination that’s readily readable, even under low light conditions where other colors fail to offer the required clarity.

The Nixon Sentry Quartz A356-1932-00 Men’s Watch has a raised metal bezel that helps to protect the glass from accidental scrapes and bangs. That increases the longevity of not just the glass but the entire watch face.

The Nixon Sentry Quartz A356-1932-00 Men’s Watch takes inspirations from vintage and puts them into one single unit built to last. The fact that vintage-inspired designs are popular till date has been proved once again with the Nixon Sentry Quartz A356-1932-00 Men’s Watch. And that didn’t take much effort.

The Nixon Watches Men finds a versatile usage if you know how to pair it right. It goes with any shade of outfit you might don; from striped suits to weekend casuals but not with your rock climbing outfit. It’s built tough; can withstand a fair amount of jerks and vibrations but don’t expect it to perform like the outdoor watches specially built for professional use. You must keep in mind the Nixon Sentry Quartz A356-1932-00 Men’s Watch is built for a different kind of professional use where brain takes an upper hand over brawn. As long as you do not deviate too much from it, expect everything to go fine with the watch for the years to come. Thank the tight tolerances on its seams and the snug fit of the crown into the case.

Bottom line: A classically good-looking timepiece with its feet firmly planted in the modern era, the Nixon Sense Quartz Men’s Watch goes against the conventions of stylistic correctness but at the same time, raises the bar of contemporary fashion more than a few notches higher!