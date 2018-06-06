Global Intravenous Access Devices Market Research Report: Market Competition Trend and Price by Manufacturers till 2021

These devices are used for governing all the classes of drugs including antipyretics, antibiotics, and analgesics. Mounting rates of different diseases like cancer, tuberculosis, others are the key factors that propels the growth of this market.

Scope of the Report:

Intravenous Access Devices are used by physicians for the treatment of patients as well as testing blood after withdrawing it via intravenous route. Moreover, urbanization and growing geriatric population, will also boost the growth of the Intravenous Access Devices market. Growing research and development of new vaccines along with the advancements in technology, with respect to, designing new products are another factors that drives this market. However, supportive government norms for the approval of Intravenous insulin infusion pumps and risks connected with the application of needles are the major factors that restrict the growth of intravenous access devices market. Furthermore, rise in the number of patients and increased disposable incomes among emerging countries are the key opportunities for this market.

On the basis of product types, IV catheters dominate the intravenous access devices market throughout the forecast period. Whereas on the basis of the types of catheters, the markets is led by peripherally inserted central catheters throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, on basis of end-user, hospitals and clinics will govern the market with the highest CAGR rate, during the upcoming years. Geographically, North America contributes to the major market share during the forecast years, owing to the elevated incidence rate of cardiovascular disease and increasing adoption of intravenous access device.

Market Segments:

The global intravenous access devices market can be segmented on the basis of type and region. On the basis of Product Type, the global intravenous access devices market can be segmented into IV catheters, IV infusion pumps and IV needles. On the basis of catheters type, the global intravenous access devices market can be segmented into midline peripheral catheters, peripherally inserted central catheters, centrally inserted central catheters and others.

By Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global intravenous access devices market include Baxter International, Becton, Dickinson And Company, Braun Melsungen AG, C.R. Bard, Inc., Covidien Plc, Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co., Hospira, Inc., Smiths Medical and Teleflex, Inc.

By Regional Analysis:

On the basis of End-User, the global intravenous access devices market can be segmented into hospital & clinics, ambulatory surgery centers and others. On the basis of region, the global intravenous access devices market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

