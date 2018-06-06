Find Talented Event Staff Within a Short Time by Checking out Temporary Event Staff Portal

Most of the event management companies in Dubai are facing a shortage of temporary staff to organise their exhibitions or events. This is the reason they rely on the recruiting agencies that provide them the profiles of temporary staff with whom they manage their events and exhibitions. But this need not be the case anymore as the companies can now have access to thousands of the temporary staff profiles like hostess, event promoters, models, moderators, service staff, sales assistant etc by simply browsing the portal Professionate. This portal is a one stop shop for all temporary event staff and event jobs offering a common platform for those who are looking for employees and those who are interested in temporary jobs. The online portal has a huge database of temporary staff looking for jobs across the world. So the event management companies in Dubai or across the world can simply register on the portal and have access to the database to find candidates who best suit to their vacancies. They can also post their job vacancies online on the portal so that interested candidates with the right qualification and experience shall directly apply to the companies for them to fill in their vacancies with the right people to enhance their brand image in events or exhibitions.

It is not just companies but the recruitment agencies can also use this database to offer a larger selection of profiles to their clients. Similarly, those who are interested in temporary jobs can go through the job vacancies listed on the portal or post their resume online for the companies to go through their details like qualification, experience and expected remuneration along with the reviews and ratings given by other employers that would surely help them to land in a job of their choice. They also no longer have to run behind the recruiting agencies but with just a single upload they can be part of a huge database to get their desired job online. As the portal has their presence worldwide the companies can easily find the local talent within minutes wherever they want to organise their events or exhibitions without the necessity to worry about finding temporary staff to take care of their stalls. Professionate offers only reliable data ensuring high satisfaction to the customer finding the right talent for the right jobs to fill in their vacancies within hours’ time.

The companies, recruitment agencies and even the candidates can benefit a lot from the online temporary staffing portal offering a common platform to meet each other’s requirement.

Find the perfect models in dubai via professionate.com, Here you can find most active modeling agencies in dubai. What are you waiting for? Join Professionate for once and make your event a memorable one @ http://www.professionate.com/

