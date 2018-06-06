Elastomeric Coatings Market Overview by Key Factors, Scope, Drivers 2024

Elastomeric coatings are generally used to provide tough exterior finish to concrete, metal, and plastic substrates. These coatings are widely applied on masonry wall surfaces and roof tops such as concrete tiles, blocks, stucco, and other exterior insulation finishes. Elastomeric coatings have a greater film thickness in comparison with conventional paints & coatings. Significant elasticity, toughness, flexibility, and surface adhesion are some of the key attributes of elastomeric coatings.

These coatings are usually applied as double coats so as to prevent cracking of coating film as well as the substrate underneath. Moreover, elastomeric coatings can be suitably applied on plastic surfaces of automotive body components, as they are highly durable and keep the aesthetics unaltered. Acrylic, polyurethane, polysulfide, butyl, silicone, and vinyl polymers are the key elastomeric coatings available in the global market.

Additionally, waterborne, solvent-borne, and high solids/radiation cured systems are the key technology segments of the global market. Building & construction, automotive, and textile were the major end-users of the global elastomeric coatings market in 2015.

Global demand for elastomeric coatings is currently driven by its growing usage in the building & construction industry. Building & construction has been the largest end-user of elastomeric coatings since the past few years. Elastomeric coatings are employed for bridging the cracks formed on exterior concrete walls, roof tops, and stucco, thus preventing water from penetrating into the interior constructed walls. Furthermore, these coatings provide resistance from settling of dirt, dew formation, and are stable under varying climatic conditions such as acid rain.

Acrylic, silicone, and polyurethane polymers are the frequently used elastomeric coatings in the building & construction industry. These polymers have high surface tension that cause beading of water droplets and stop them from entering the interior concrete layers. Apart from concrete substrates, elastomeric coatings are suitably applied on infrastructure steel rebar.

Steel is highly hydrophilic, which increases the chances of corrosion and carbonation when in contact with moisture and heat. Due to the hydrophilic nature of steel, elastomeric coatings are preferred due to outstanding durability and excellent metal adhesion. Owing to the exclusive utility of elastomeric coatings, the building & construction industry is estimated to boost the demand for elastomeric coatings by the end of 2024.

