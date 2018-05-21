Industrial Boilers Market Share, Future Scope, Sales Revenue, Leading Key Players Update, Industry Demand and Business Prospect by Forecast to 2027.

Pune, India, May, 2018/MRFR Press Release/- Market Study Report Adds Global Industrial Boilers Market Size, Status and Forecast 2027 added to its database. The report provides key statistics on the current state of the industry and other analytical data to understand the market.

Market Highlights: –

Boilers are pressure vessels that are used to supply heated waste or steam to an industrial process. They are the primary equipment used in industries to for steam generation and supply. The Global Industrial Boiler Market is growing with the rapid pace; mainly due to growing demand from food processing sector. One of the foremost concern of food processing firms is the elimination of microbiological threats. Heat is one of the most common methods utilized to reduce or eliminate any microbiological threats. Hence, there has been a rapid surge of integration of Industrial boilers into food processing industry, in recent times.

Key Players: –

Some of the key players profiled in the industrial boilers market are Babcock & Wilcox Co. (U.S.), Thermax Ltd. (India), GE Alstom SA.(France), Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction (South Korea), Siemens AG (Germany), IHI Corporation (Japan), Dongfang Electric Corporation Ltd. (China), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.(India), Harbin Power Equipment Co. Ltd.(China), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.(Japan), Hitachi Ltd.(Japan).

Industry News: –

Cleaver-Brooks, provider of boiler-room products and systems, has announced the acquisition of two Texas-based boiler sales and service companies: Holman Boiler Works Inc. and Affiliated Power Services (APS).

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) has announced that it has signed a Technology License Agreement (TLA) for the Selective Catalyst Reduction System (SCR System) with L&T-MHPS Boilers Private Ltd. (LMB), a joint venture company of Larsen & Toubro Limited and MHPS.

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) has received an order for a boiler, a steam turbine and a generator for the San Buenaventura Power Plant, a 500 megawatt (MW) ultra-supercritical-pressure (Note) coal-fired power generation plant to be built by San Buenaventura Power Ltd., a special purpose company (SPC), in the Philippines.

Industrial Boiler Market – Segmentation

Global Industrial Boiler Market is segmented in to two key dynamics for an easy grasp and enhanced understanding.

Segmentation:

On the basis of type, market is segmented into Pulverized Coal Fired, Fluidized Bed, Packaged, Heat Recovery Steam Generators, and others.

On the basis of fuel type, market is segmented into Oil, Coal, Gas, and other fuels.

On the basis of pressure range, market is segmented into High and Low.

On the basis of End-Users, market is segmented into oil & gas, power, food & beverage, textile, pulp and paper, and others.

Regional Analysis of Industrial Boilers Market: –

North America is the leading region for the industrial boilers market mainly due to the rising demand for energy. The European region is one of the leading regions for the automotive manufacturing which being dependent on the industrial boilers generates demand for the industrial boilers market. Increasing population and increasing demand for power generation has resulted in, the Asia-Pacific region being poised for developing at the highest growth rate.

The demand for energy is currently very high, combining that with the rapid rate of installation of power plants in the Asia-Pacific region, specifically India, China and Indonesia has resulted in high growth in the Industrial Boilers Market.

