Natural Gas Distribution market forecast to 2025 explored in latest research

November 30, 2018: The industrial and commercial natural gas distribution market includes natural gas used for industrial and commercial purposes such as steam generation, metal casting, metal tempering, electricity generation and as a fuel for commercial vehicles.

Many countries are focusing on the adoption of decarbonization which aims in the reduction of emission of greenhouse gases. This adoption reduces the use of coal and encourages the use of natural gas for generating electricity. This has resulted into a rapid expansion of renewable energy and the evolution of industrial and commercial market in the upcoming years.

In 2017, the global Natural Gas Distribution market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Natural Gas Distribution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Natural Gas Distribution development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Centrica

Tokyo Gas

Osaka Gas

Gas Natural Fenosa

UGI

Sempra Energy

Atmos Energy

NiSource

Towngas

GAIL India Halliburton

Saipem

Schlumberger

Baker Hughes

Weatherford

China Oilfield Services

Calfrac Well Services

Trican Well Service

Petrofac

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Pipelines

LNG Vessels

Market segment by Application, split into

Industrial and Commercial

Household Crude Oil & Natural Gas

Drilling Oil and Gas Wells

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

