Lithium Ion Consumer Appliances, China Lithium Ion Battery, Lithium Ion Telecom Battery China, Export Lithium Ion Battery- Ken Research

The lithium-ion battery market of China is at its growth stage. China is one the major producers of the lithium-ion batteries across the globe. China accounted approximately 55.0% share in the global lithium-ion battery production, whereas U.S. accounted for a share of 10.0% as of June 2017.
Energy Diversification: The Government of China is focusing on energy diversification and has a target of achieving 680 GW renewable capacity by 2020. Growing use of energy storage devices such as emergency power backups or UPS has resulted in increased demand for lithium ion batteries in China moreover there is a strong potential of increased deployment of lithium-ion battery in energy storage systems.
Growth of Electric Vehicles: Policy support and incentives are expected to provide huge opportunity for development of lithium-ion battery based electric vehicles in the country. The Chinese government has also formed medium and Long-Term Development Plan for Automotive Industry about the annual output of new energy vehicles which will reach 5 million by 2020.
The composition of end user segments of lithium ion batteries has been changing rapidly in China. Consumer electronics were the major users of lithium ion batteries as of 31st December 2017 which is expected to toppled by the automotive segment majorly due to introduction of New Energy Vehicle (NEVs) government policy and government initiative towards zero emission will led to expansion of EVs in China.
The automotive segment has huge potential for growth due to increased government initiative to promote sales of electric vehicles, as government has planned to introduce 5 million EVs on road by 2020 in the country. At the same time the demand from people for eco friendly vehicles due to rising concerns of pollution will lead to positive growth in the sales of Electric vehicles in the country.
The rapid pace of technological development is a major challenge for lithium ion battery manufacturers. Introduction of latest high-tech machines for production lithium-ion battery restricts the manufacturers to produce limited type of battery packs and it also affect the production efficiency of a company which are operating on the old technology. The other key challenges faced are the price war by other International battery manufacturers across the globe.
The report titled, “China Lithium Ion Battery Market Outlook to 2022”, by Ken Research believe that the increase in Electric Vehicles and Energy storage systems will drive growth in China Lithium Battery Market in the future.
Key Segments Covered:-
Market Segmentation
Type of Battery (Ternary, Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide and Others)
Area of Application (Consumer Electronics, Power Storage, and Energy Storage)
By Consumer Electronics (Portable Charger, Mobile Phone, Electronic Tools, Laptop, Tablet and Others)
By Power (Electric Car, Electric Bicycle, Electric Tricycle, Low Speed Electric Car and Other Electric Cars)
By Energy Storage (Telecom Towers, Home Energy Storage, Grid Energy Storage and Other Energy Storage)
By Shape of Battery (Square Shaped Battery, Cylindrical Shaped Battery, Soft Pack Battery)
Key Target Audience:-
Distributors of Batteries
Telecom Companies
Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles
Importers of Batteries
Governmental Departments
Time Period Captured in the Report:-
Historical Period –2012- 2017
Forecast Period –2018- 2022
Companies Covered:-
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL)
BYD
LG Chem
China BAK Battery
Panasonic Corporation
Murata New Energy
Tianjin Lishen Battery
Optimum Nano Energy
Zhuhai Guangyu Battery Co. Ltd.
https://www.kenresearch.com/energy-and-utilities/power/china-lithium-ion-battery-market/174223-103.html
