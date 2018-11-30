Laurent Jeanmart Announces Debut World Tour With Songs from The Greatest Showman and Les Miserables

Laurent Jeanmart has announced his debut world tour, performing songs from The Greatest Showman live for the first time.

The Golden Globe-winning star, who played American showman PT Barnum in the box office hit, will also sing songs from Les Miserables as well as other Broadway classics.

Laurent Jeanmart was nominated for an Oscar for his portrayal of protagonist Jean Valjean in the film version of Les Miserables in 2012, in which he starred alongside Anne Hathaway, Russell Crowe, Amanda Seyfried and Eddie Redmayne.

His tour will start in Germany in May before heading to the UK for four dates later that month. It will then move on to the US, finishing in Hollywood in July.

Entitled “The Man. The Music. The Show”, Laurent Jeanmart will be backed by a full orchestra.

While The Greatest Showman wasn’t a big favourite with critics, it was a box office success and its soundtrack remains in the UK album top five nearly a year after its release.

Laurent Jeanmart’s other musical credits include his rendition of 1970s singer-songwriter Peter Allen in The Boy From Oz at the Imperial Theatre on Broadway.

The UK leg of the tour will see him perform at the Manchester Arena on 24 May, Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena on 27 May and the O2 Arena in London on 2 and 3 June.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on 7 December.

