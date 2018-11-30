Cold-pressed Juice Market: Growth Factors and Future Trends to 2025

30th November, 2018- Cold-pressed Juice Market is likely to display a momentous growth in the coming future owing to burgeoning applications and expansion of the scope across varied sectors. Cold-pressed Juice is prepared by crunching and squeezing the juice from vegetables as well as fruits. It is said to be safe if it is consumed after a few weeks of the packing. The most striking aspect that is associated with the juice is its nutritional nature.

Growing health consciousness among the customers, rising intake of juices, robust growth of the food and beverage industry, developing economies, augmented awareness among the end users, and mounting consumer expenditure on lifestyle products are some of the major factors that are driving the market growth.

Also, factors such as increasing health and beauty benefits of juices, easy availability of the product, rise in the disposable income of people, and expanding population base are offering a great impetus to the overall market growth. Additionally, the manufacturers are also siding with various strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions, and joint ventures that is ultimately contributing in the inorganic growth of the Cold-pressed Juice Sales Industry.

On account of all the above aspects, it is projected that the Cold-pressed Juice Sales Industry will register a healthy CAGR in the upcoming period. However, the factors that are hampering the Cold-pressed Juice Market growth may entail complex manufacturing procedure and pricey nature. The market can be split up by product type, nature, end user, distribution channel, and geography.

Cold-pressed Juice Market is categorized by product type as Vegetable juices, Fruit juices, and others. Cold-pressed Juice Industry is divided by nature as Conventional Juices, Organic Juices, and others. The market is segmented by end user as Beverage Shop, Supermarket, Online Sales, and others. Cold-pressed Juice Market is segregated by distribution channel as Online Retailers, Grocery, Departmental Stores, Retailers, Super Markets, and others. Cold-pressed Juice Industry is fragmented by geography as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

