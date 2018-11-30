Cloud TV Market 2018 Analysis, Growth, Demand, Size and Share, Present Scenario and Future Forecast To 2023

Market Highlights:

The cloud TV has a high demand among consumers as they can stream content seamlessly from any part of the globe to watch movies, TV shows, videos and other internet information. With the increasing interest of users for TV shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and others is contributing to the market growth of cloud TV. The cloud TV also provides high definition videos. Among the various features that TV cloud provides a few are Web browsing, email communication, online gaming, and support for social networking sites such as Facebook, Skype, Twitter, and others. The growing adoption of smart devices such as smartphones, tablets, smart TV and others are also significant factors that drive the market, as these devices support cloud streaming. The rising demand for high definition resolution is also fueling the market to grow globally.

The growing adoption of smart devices such as smartphones, tablets, smart TV and others are also a major factor driving their adoption, as these devices support cloud streaming. Additionally, the rising demand for high definition resolution is also fueling the market growth. Various companies such as Toshiba Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and others provide cloud TV apps and solutions pre-installed on their smart television sets. However, some factors challenging the cloud TV market growth are the lack of high-speed infrastructure in developing nations. Additionally, government regulations on allocating the bandwidth to provide internet services is also an issue due to various security concerns.

Major Key players

Phoenix Satellite Television Holdings Ltd. (Hong Kong),

Ziggo B.V.(Netherlands),

PCCW Limited (Hong Kong),

Charter Communications (US),

Liberty Global plc (UK),

TalkTalk TV Entertainment Limited (UK),

Altice USA (US),

xfinity (US),

Brightcove, Inc. (US),

Ooyala, Inc. (Australia)

Globally, the Cloud TV Market is expected to grow from USD 1.65 billion in 2017 to USD 3.25 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 12.2 % during the forecast period.

Segmentation

By services, the market is segmented into SaaS, IaaS, PaaS

By cloud deployment, the market is segmented into private, public, and hybrid.

By streaming, the market is segmented into live streaming and video-on-demand

By end-user, the market is segmented into IT and telecommunication, media and entertainment, consumers, and others

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Regional Analysis

The global market for Cloud TV is estimated to grow at a high rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of cloud TV is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America is estimated to account for the largest market share as the technology adoption in the region is high, and also North America is one of the early users of the cloud TV. Similarly, the presence of several key players and increasing startups are the factors for the growth of cloud TV in the region. Additionally, the presence of various service providers and companies providing video streaming platforms including live video streaming and video-on-demand.

However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. One of the major factors that is driving the market is the growing adoption of video streaming by the individuals. There has been an increasing demand for live streaming that enables the market players to come up with better products and services which is driving the growth of the market. Developing infrastructure and reliable internet connectivity is also increasing the market for cloud TV.

Competitive Analysis

The Cloud TV enables the user to surf videos, movies, TV series or any other content through internet streaming without utilizing a set-top-box. In February 2018, Minerva Networks, an American video compression and broadcast company made its debut in cloud TV services. The company supports a variety of streaming services, such as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku TV, and Apple TV. Similarly, in March 2018, an integrator of video, voice, and data solutions, Bulk TV & Internet partnered with Aerohive networks to deliver better connectivity to its customers.

