Cellulose Ether Market 2018 Research In-Depth Analysis, Applications, Forecasts To 2024

Our latest research report entitled Cellulose Ether Market (by product type (ethyl, methyl, carboxyl, hydroxyl propyl methyl and hydroxyl ethyl methyl cellulose), application (sodium carboxymethylcellulose, methylcellulose and derivatives, derivatives, ethylcellulose, hydroxypropylcellulose)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Cellulose Ether. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Cellulose Ether cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Cellulose Ether growth factors.

The forecast information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Cellulose Ether on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. The global cellulose ether market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 6.26% during 2018-2024 and reach USD 7.67 billion by 2024.

Growing demand for cellulose ether products owing to their unique properties such as water solubility, binding, water retention, surface activity, emulsification and PH stability is the key factor driving the cellulose ether market across the globe. Moreover, high availability of raw materials required for the production of cellulose ethers as well as low cost of production will drive the cellulose market globally. Furthermore, increasing demand for cellulose ethers owing to their applications such as pharmaceutical & personal care, chemicals, detergents and pulp & paper will drive the global cellulose market over the forecast period. However, fallen prices of guar gum which is used as a substitute over to cellulose ether in the foods & beverages industry as well as nonionic thickeners which are being used in formulations of paints & coatings as an alternative to cellulose ether are the prime factor restraining the growth of global cellulose ether market. Nevertheless, growing demand for cellulose ether in aqueous solutions owing to its properties such as surface activity which make it to act as a stabilizer as well as a thickener and growing technological developments as well as increasing consumer awareness will bring more opportunities to the global cellulose ether market over the forecast period.

Segments covered:

The report segments the cellulose ether market by product type, by application and by region. The global cellulose ether market based on product type is segmented into ethyl cellulose, methyl cellulose, carboxyl cellulose, hydroxyl propyl methyl cellulose and hydroxyl ethyl methyl cellulose. Based on application the global cellulose ether market is segmented into sodium carboxymethylcellulose, methylcellulose and derivatives, hydroxyethylcellulose and derivatives, ethylcellulose, hydroxypropylcellulose.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The companies covered in the report include The Dow Chemical Company, Ashland Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V, Shin-Etsu Chemical Company, Zhejiang Kehong Chemical Company Ltd., Daicel FineChem Ltd., Reliance Cellulose Products Ltd., Fenchem Biotek Ltd., CP kelco and China Ruitai International Holdings Co. Ltd.

