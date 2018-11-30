Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education market forecast to 2025 explored in latest research
November 30, 2018: Artificial intelligence (AI) is intelligence demonstrated by machines, in contrast to the natural intelligence displayed by humans and other animals.
The increasing adoption of the AI technology for various applications in the education sector and growing need for multilingual translators integrated with the AI technology are expected to drive the growth of the AI in education market.
In 2017, the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- IBM
- Pearson
- Microsoft
- AWS
- Nuance
- Cognizant
- Metacog
- Quantum Adaptive Learning
- Querium
- Third Space Learning
- Aleks
- Blackboard
- BridgeU
- Carnegie Learning
- Century
- Cognii
- DreamBox Learning
- Elemental Path
- Fishtree
- Jellynote
- Jenzabar
- Knewton
- Luilishuo
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Machine Learning and Deep Learning
- Natural Language Processing
Market segment by Application, split into
- Virtual Facilitators and Learning Environments
- Intelligent Tutoring Systems
- Content Delivery Systems
- Fraud and Risk Management
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Machine Learning and Deep Learning
1.4.3 Natural Language Processing
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Virtual Facilitators and Learning Environments
1.5.3 Intelligent Tutoring Systems
1.5.4 Content Delivery Systems
1.5.5 Fraud and Risk Management
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Market Size
2.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
