Absorbable Nasal Implant Devices Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2024

Absorbable nasal implant devices are used in the treatment of nasal obstructions and blockage to allow better breathing. Nasal airway obstruction is caused due to enlarged turbinate, septal deviation, and vestibular stenosis among others.

Following are market dynamics responsible for bolstering global absorbable nasal implant devices market-

• Rise in demand of absorbable nasal implant devices over non-absorbable

• Adoption of newer technologies

• Decreased side-effects with absorbable nasal implant devices

• Improved R & D activities

Although, strict regulatory procedures for product approval, recalls for products, and lack of awareness about absorbable implants can impede the growth of absorbable nasal implant devices market.

Market summary

Factors such as lesser adverse reactions, no delayed post-operative time, minimal invasive techniques, etc. are making absorbable nasal implant devices preferred over non-absorbable nasal implant devices.

Additionally, acquisitions, mergers, product approvals, collaborations and patent grants are the key strategies adopted by the market players for market growth of absorbable nasal implant devices market. For instance, in 2016, FDA cleared Latera from Spirox, which is an absorbable nasal implant preventing nasal valve collapse which will support the lower and upper lateral nasal cartilage.

Regional analysis

North America absorbable nasal implant devices market holds the strongest position owing to the raised healthcare expenditure, R & D activities for newer implants, etc. European and Asia-Pacific absorbable nasal implant devices market have a lucrative growth owing to extensively large number of patient pool, awareness about modern nasal reconstruction surgeries, and R &D activities.

Notable market development

Entellus Medical acquired Spirox, Inc. for strengthening the nasal implant devices portfolio in 2017.

Some of the players in the global absorbable nasal implant devices market include

• Smith & Nephew plc (U.K.)

• Pfizer, Inc. (U.S.)

• Intersect ENT, Inc. (U.S.)

• ArthroCare Corporation (Smith & Nephew, Inc.) (U.S.)

• Spirox, Inc. (Entellus Medical) (U.S.)

• Stryker Corporation (U.S.)

• Mentor Worldwide LLC (U.S.)

• Acclarent, Inc. (Ethicon Inc.) (U.S.)

The global nasal implants market is segmented on the basis of product type, material type, end user, and geographical regions.

By product type

• Drug Eluting Absorbable Nasal Implant Devices

• Non-Drug Eluting Nasal Implants Devices

By material type

• Polymer

• Carboxy Methyl Cellulose (CMC)

• Others

By end users

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By geographical regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• The Middle East and Africa

