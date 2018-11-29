Veterinary Medical Equipment Global Market are designed to diagnosis medical conditions in animals

Veterinary Medical Equipment Global Market Size:

The global veterinary medical equipment market was valued at $1.7 billion in 2017. North America was the largest geographic region accounting for $0.7 billion or 41.17% of the global market. The USA was the largest country accounting for $0.7 billion or 41.17% of the global veterinary medical equipment market.

Veterinary Medical Equipment Global Market Overview:

Companies in the veterinary medical equipment market have started using 3D printers due to its better treatment providing capabilities. 3D Printers are devices that use layers of different materials to form a physical object for a given digital model. 3D Printers in veterinary practices enables to create model of the patient bone from patient scan information. Study of the model helps to provide better treatment to vets and prevents infection during surgeries.

Veterinary medical equipment devices are designed to aid diagnosis, monitoring or treatment of medical conditions in animals. The veterinary medical equipment market comprises surgical and medical instruments, surgical appliances and supplies.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, advances in diagnostic tools have improved veterinary services. Equipment such as portable x-ray and portable ultrasound scanners have increased the efficiency of veterinary treatment (especially in emergencies due to injury) for all equine/large animal, companion, exotic and mixed animal practices. For example, Wristscan V9, a diagnostic device, is being used for pregnancy tests for animals.

The top companies in the market are Carestream Health, IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Agfa Healthcare, MinXray Inc., and Diagnostic Imaging Systems. Carestream Health was the biggest player in veterinary medical equipment market, with revenues of $1.3 billion in year 2016. Carestream’s strategy aims at expanding its business by strengthening response to medical facilities. It has acquired Quantum Medical Imaging, LLC a privately-held manufacturer of high-quality digital and conventional x-ray systems used by hospitals, imaging centres and health clinics.

