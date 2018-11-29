The extravagance called Pune times Fashion Week 2018 kicks off

The Times Fashion Week returns with a big opening at Pune. This year the designers were presenting one of their best ever creations of the years. As always the show was awaited by all fashionistas and designers. The platform gives a stage for creativity and glamour and this year it was supported by Vinay Aranha.

The week began with the stunning creations by Shaina NC who presented her collection on sarees and different innovative ways of styling it. She presented and paid tribute to all cancer survivors with calling her presentation ‘Care for Cancer’. Moushmi Sanas walked for Shaina NC in her opening segment. It was then followed by Sofi who showcased her label titled Soshai with bold colours and designs. Swara Bhaskar was the showstopper wearing an elegant lehenga with pink and silver hues from the collection. Pranav Bhagat also presented his collection labeled Blanco. His and Sofi’s presentations were truly the talk of day one.

The following day, Shruti Mangaaysh showed a dramatic and very amotiotive collection which had the attention of all guests. ISAS international’s Avant Garde school showed they creations, which were not only stunning but also took all the guests by surprise. It was a showcase of experimental and intellectual fashion and innovation. Paash by Vaishali Karad and a collection by Ashish and Shefali were beautiful and unbelievably chic. They glammed up the ramp and decked up the stage with glitz. This made it an excellent closing for the last day the fashion week.

“I was delighted to be associated with the Pune Times Fashion Week. It is important to give creativity and innovation a platform. I was particularly impressed with the fashion students who brought their creativity on the stage fearlessly. I hope to continue to support such events. I’d like to invite more and more events of this kind which I can lend a helping Hand to,” said Vinay Aranha on sponsoring the event.