Light Weight Components To Improve Fuel Efficiency

Many companies in this market are increasingly using light weight vehicle components to improve fuel efficiency. Light weight vehicle components enable manufacturers to reduce the overall weight of the vehicle, thus, lowering the fuel consumption. This improves the fuel efficiency of the vehicle while ensuring safety norms are complied. In this regard, automotive parts manufacturers are using advanced composites and high strength metals for production.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE GLOBAL VAN AND MINIVAN CONVERSIONS MARKET AT $7 BIILLION IN 2017

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for more than one-third of the global market. China was the largest country accounting for nearly 21% of the global van and minivan conversions market.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, manufacturers are using IoT to reduce unscheduled downtimes, thereby increasing operational efficiency. IoT is a system of “connected devices” with the ability to collect and exchange data over a network without any human intervention and assistance. IoT helps minivan conversion manufacturers to increase their efficiency by providing real-time information about production processes.

El Kapitan was the biggest player in the van and minivan conversions market.

The van and minivan conversion industry comprises establishments primarily engaged in conversion of van and minivan.

