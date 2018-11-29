Human Capital Priorities Stream of Ontario Issued New Invitations to Express Entry Candidates

Ontario issued 185 invitations to apply (ITAs) for provincial nomination to the express entry candidates through its Human Capital Priorities Stream on a draw held on 26th November 2018.

Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program’s (OINP’s) Human Capital Priorities Stream allows Ontario to search for the candidates from the Federal Express Entry Pool who meet the federal and provincial criteria. It invites those candidates who are selected to apply for the provincial nomination for Canada Permanent Residency.

The Express Entry Candidates will get an additional 600 points towards their Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) Score on receiving a provincial nomination certificate from Ontario. These extra points move them in the front line for an ITA for permanent residence from the federal government of Canada.

The express entry candidates who got selected in November 26 draw had a job offer in Ontario and CRS scores ranging from 350 to 448. Job offer is not required to be eligible under the Human Capital Priorities Stream.

OINP announced in September this year, “it had replaced the requirement of CRS score of 400 for the Express Entry candidates for the Human Capital Priorities Stream. The program’s director would determine the minimum score as per the needs of Ontario.”

The Human Capital Priorities Stream has issued a total of 3,719 invitations this year, the French Speaking Skilled Worker Stream have issued 1,519 invitations, and the Skilled Trades Stream issued a total of 1,626 invitations. OINP relies heavily on these three express entry linked streams. Together these express entry linked streams have issued 90% of the Ontario’s nomination allocation under the Provincial Nominee program of Canada for 2018.

New Invitations through Skilled Trades Stream and French-Speaking Skilled Worker Stream

Ontario issued 181 invitations through its Skilled Trades Stream on November 26 draw. It also issued 43 invitations through its French-Speaking Skilled Worker Stream on a draw held on November 22.

The candidates under the Skilled Trades Stream must meet the requirements for the Federal Canadian Experience class. They also must meet the minimum language ability in French/English with CLB 5.

No minimum CRS score is required for the candidate sapling under the French-Speaking Skilled Worker or the Skilled Trades Stream.