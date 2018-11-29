Global High-density Polyethylene Market to Grow Remarkably during 2018-2022

Top-notch Content Writing Company in UAE
November 29, 2018: About High-density Polyethylene

HDPE is a type of polyethylene with a density greater than 940 kg/m3 and is mainly produced in low-pressure reactors. The high density of HDPE with stronger intermolecular force offers excellent physical properties such as rigidity, toughness, and strength. Hence, HDPE resins are used for various applications of film and sheet, blow molding, injection molding, and extruded products.

Radiant Insights analysts forecast the global high-density polyethylene market to grow at a CAGR of 3.63% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global high-density polyethylene market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of high-density polyethylene.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

  • Americas
  • APAC
  • EMEA

Radiant Insights report, Global High-density Polyethylene Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

  • Borealis
  • DowDuPont
  • ExxonMobil
  • INEOS
  • LyondellBasell Industries Holdings
  • SABIC

Market driver

  • Growing demand from the packaging industry
  For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

  • The growing demand for HDPE plastic recycling
  For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

  • What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
  • What are the key market trends?
  • What is driving this market?
  • What are the challenges to market growth?
  • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

