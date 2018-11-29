Global Educational Robot Services Market Research Report, Industry Research Report, Market Analysis, Growth : Ken Research

Referring to study, “Global Educational Robotics Market by Component, Product, Vertical and Region 2014-2025: Segment Analysis, Trend Forecast and Business Strategy” some of the major companies that are currently working in the global educational robotics market are Ozobot & Evollve, Inc., Cytron Technologies, Fischertechnik GmbH, Lego System A/S, Bossa Nova Robotics, Innovation First International, Honda Motor, Robobuilder, Romotive, Robotshop, Toshiba Machines, Yujin RObo, Wowwee, Makeblock Co. Ltd., Softbank, Modular Robotics Incorporated, PAL Robotics, QIHAN Technology Co., Hanson Robotics, DST Robot Co., Robothink, Aisoy Robotics, Sphero, BLUE FROG ROBOTICS, Advanced Robotics Artificial Intelligence, Parallax Inc., Tetrix Robotics, Probotics America, PitscoInc., Wonder Workshop. These key players offer product innovation, technological advancement and maintaining quality standards.

Educational robotics is a wide term that refers to instructional programs, collection of activities, educational resources, physical platforms and instructive philosophy. It uses programming software, robotics kits and computer as hands-on learning tools. It permits design, explore, model, program features and it also test unitary knowledge concepts such as force, motion and traction etc. Educational robotics operates with microphones and supports collaborative and individual learning activities. Moreover it can be associated with different program objectives and skills. It recognizes voices and cameras to avoiding obstacles and identifies faces.

Some resources are included Robokits, Lego NXT and Beebots. Lego NXT involves Robolab, NXT-G, NXC, NXJ-Java-leJos and RobotC. Some equipment is included storage, allocation & sharing, charging v/s batteries and part lists or sandwich trays.

On the basis of component type, the market is segmented into software, hardware and system services. Hardware component is sub-segmented into actuator, sensor, control system or controller and power source. In addition, some other components include body material and other electrical, electronic and mechanical components. On the basis of product type, the global market is segmented into reconfigurable robotics, wheeled robotics, humanoid robotics and non-humanoid robotics. On the basis of application vertical, the global market is segmented into colleges & institutes, K-12 schools and other domains.

The market of educational robotics is mainly driven by growing demand for humanoid robots. Increasing technological advancements, production capacity, supply chain management, distribution channel, product application, huge potential in developing countries, favorable demographics, growing youth, use of robots for educational purposes are increasing significantly which led to the growth of the market.

In near future, humanoid educational robots expected to grow significantly due to growth in use software techniques. Humanoid robots contain the ability to support and even replace teachers in classrooms. Therefore schools are looking ahead to deploy humanoids in their classrooms to attract the attention of parents by modernizing the teaching pattern.

In 2017,The America was the largest region of educational robot market in world. In 2018, the global market is valued at USD 778.6 million. Nowadays new developing technologies include artificial intelligence, inter device connectivity and autonomous operations responsible for higher growth opportunities in the forecast period. It is expected that the market will be reach USD 1,689.2 million by 2023, primarily due to growing adoption of smart education tools and robots in various school levels across the globe.

