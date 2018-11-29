Global 3D Nand Flash Memory Market to reach $38.8 Billion by 2022
According to a new report Global 3D NAND Flash Memory Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global 3D NAND Flash Memory is expected to attain a market size of $38.8billion by 2022, growing at
a CAGR of 32.3% during the forecast period.
Various segments such as consumer electronics, automotive, and enterprise utilize 3D NAND flash memory technology to take advantage of the devices that offer improved performance. Smartphones and tablets are
some of the consumer electronics products that have leveraged the 3D NAND flash memory chips. Growing demand for 3D NAND flash memory technology across multiple applications would drive the market at a
significant pace during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific has been a prominent region for the 3D NAND flash memory market, and would be the dominant region during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is a hub for some of the large semiconductor
production bases with major production bases in China, Japan, and South Korea, along with a vast consumer base in India and China. North America and Europe would be the successive regions for the market and
the trend would remain the same during the forecast period.
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing
factors of the global 3D NAND Flash Memory have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Sony Corporation,
Lenovo Group Ltd., Micron Technology, Inc., SanDisk Corp. and SK Hynix Inc.
Full report: https://kbvresearch.com/3D-nand-flash-memory-market/
Research Scope
Global 3D NAND Flash Memory Market By Product Type
Cameras
Smartphone & Tablets
Laptop & PC’s
Others
Global 3D NAND Flash Memory Market By Application
Consumer Electronics
Enterprise
Automotive
Healthcare & Life Sciences
Others
Global 3D NAND Flash Memory Market By Geography
North America 3D NAND Flash Memory Market
U.S. 3D NAND Flash Memory Market
Canada 3D NAND Flash Memory Market
Mexico 3D NAND Flash Memory Market
Rest of North America 3D NAND Flash Memory Market
Europe 3D NAND Flash Memory Market
Germany 3D NAND Flash Memory Market
U.K. 3D NAND Flash Memory Market
France 3D NAND Flash Memory Market
Russia 3D NAND Flash Memory Market
Spain 3D NAND Flash Memory Market
Italy 3D NAND Flash Memory Market
Rest of Europe3D NAND Flash Memory Market
Asia-Pacific 3D NAND Flash Memory Market
China 3D NAND Flash Memory Market
Japan 3D NAND Flash Memory Market
Taiwan3D NAND Flash Memory Market
India 3D NAND Flash Memory Market
South Korea 3D NAND Flash Memory Market
Singapore 3D NAND Flash Memory Market
Rest of Asia-Pacific 3D NAND Flash Memory Market
LAMEA 3D NAND Flash Memory Market
Brazil 3D NAND Flash Memory Market
Argentina 3D NAND Flash Memory Market
UAE 3D NAND Flash Memory Market
Saudi Arabia 3D NAND Flash Memory Market
South Africa 3D NAND Flash Memory Market
Nigeria 3D NAND Flash Memory Market
Rest of LAMEA 3D NAND Flash Memory Market
Companies Profiled
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Intel Corporation
Toshiba Corporation
Sony Corporation
Lenovo Group Ltd.
Micron Technology, Inc.
SanDisk Corp.
SK Hynix Inc.
Unique Offerings from KBV Research
Exhaustive coverage of Global 3D NAND Flash Memory Market
Highest number of market tables and figures
Unique Market Research & Analytics Tool to provide instant comparative analysis within the report
Subscription based model available
Free of cost quarterly updates
Guaranteed best price
Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Related Reports:
North America 3D NAND Flash Memory Market (2016-2022)
Europe 3D NAND Flash Memory Market (2016-2022)
Asia Pacific 3D NAND Flash Memory Market (2016-2022)
LAMEA 3D NAND Flash Memory Market (2016-2022)