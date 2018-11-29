Global 3D Nand Flash Memory Market to reach $38.8 Billion by 2022

According to a new report Global 3D NAND Flash Memory Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global 3D NAND Flash Memory is expected to attain a market size of $38.8billion by 2022, growing at

a CAGR of 32.3% during the forecast period.

Various segments such as consumer electronics, automotive, and enterprise utilize 3D NAND flash memory technology to take advantage of the devices that offer improved performance. Smartphones and tablets are

some of the consumer electronics products that have leveraged the 3D NAND flash memory chips. Growing demand for 3D NAND flash memory technology across multiple applications would drive the market at a

significant pace during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific has been a prominent region for the 3D NAND flash memory market, and would be the dominant region during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is a hub for some of the large semiconductor

production bases with major production bases in China, Japan, and South Korea, along with a vast consumer base in India and China. North America and Europe would be the successive regions for the market and

the trend would remain the same during the forecast period.

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing

factors of the global 3D NAND Flash Memory have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Sony Corporation,

Lenovo Group Ltd., Micron Technology, Inc., SanDisk Corp. and SK Hynix Inc.

Full report: https://kbvresearch.com/3D-nand-flash-memory-market/

