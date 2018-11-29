Gastrointestinal / GI Stent Market worth 452.6 Million USD by 2022

According to the new market research report “Gastrointestinal / GI Stent Market by Type (Biliary, Esophageal, Colonic, Pancreatic Stent) Material (Nitinol, Stainless Steel, Plastic) Disease (Biliary Disease, GI Cancer, IBD), End User (Hospital, Ambulatory Surgery Center) – Global Forecast to 2022″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, The global gastrointestinal stent market is projected to reach USD 452.6 Million by 2022 from USD 353.4 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

The increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries and rising prevalence of GI cancers and other digestive diseases are the major factors driving the growth of the gastrointestinal stent market. The base year considered for the study is 2016, while, the forecast period is 2017 to 2022.

Don’t miss out on business opportunities in Gastrointestinal Stent Market. Speak to our analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=167758126

“By product, the biliary stent segment accounted for the largest share of the gastrointestinal stent market in 2016.”

Based on product, the biliary stent segment accounted for the largest share of the global gastrointestinal stent market. This can be attributed to the high prevalence of pancreatic cancer and biliary diseases as well as growth in the number of surgical procedures for the treatment of these diseases.

“By disease type, the biliary diseases segment held the largest market share of the gastrointestinal stent market in 2016.”

Based on disease type, the biliary diseases segment accounted for the largest share of the gastrointestinal stent market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the high prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases in the elderly population.

“The ambulatory surgery centers segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the gastrointestinal stent market, by end user, during the forecast period.”

Based on end user, the ambulatory surgery centers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Scheduling delays for operation, slow operating room turnover times, and the need for increasing the number of operating rooms in hospitals are the major factors supporting the growth of ASCs.

Browse and in-depth TOC on “Gastrointestinal Stent Market ”

177 – Tables

32 – Figures

182 – Pages

View more detailed TOC @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/gastrointestinal-gi-stent-market-167758126.html

“North America dominated the gastrointestinal stent market in 2016.”

North America accounted for the largest share of the gastrointestinal stent market in 2016, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The developed healthcare system, rising geriatric population, and high prevalence of gastrointestinal cancers are the major factors responsible for the large share of North America in the gastrointestinal stent market.

Request for Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsample.asp?id=167758126

Market Players

Prominent players in the global gastrointestinal stent market are Boston Scientific (US), Cook Group (US), C.R. Bard (US), ELLA-CS (Czech Republic), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Merit Medical Systems (US), CONMED (US), Cantel Medical (US), Olympus (Japan), Taewoong Medical (South Korea), Micro-Tech (Nanjing) (China), Endo-Flex (Germany), and M.I. Tech (South Korea).

Browse Adjacent Markets @ Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting