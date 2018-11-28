Obtain Affordable Web Hosting Solutions From UKHost4u!

UKHost4u (www.ukhost4u.com) is glad to inform everyone that they are offering affordable website hosting services. They pride themselves in using the latest technologies available to keep the online sites of their clients up and running at all times.

UKHost4u offers three hosting solutions, namely Basic, Advanced, and The “Business”. The Basic plan is ideal for small website owners. Being the cheapest rate among their available plans, this is priced at £5 per month, £50 per year, and £100 for three years. This plan can host a single online site and provide 50 gigabytes of disk space.

Meanwhile, the Advanced plan is suitable for owners of small or home businesses. This can be acquired for £10 per month, £100 per year, and £200 for three years. This package can accommodate ten websites and provide 100 GB of disk space.

Lastly, The “Business” plan is perfect for website owners who want maximum speed and resources for their web pages. Clients can obtain this plan for £15 per month, £150 per year, and £300 for three years. This solution can host 20 websites, provide unlimited disk space, as well as a Spam Experts feature that scans and eliminates unsolicited messages from your inbox.

All of these packages come with unlimited databases and email accounts. Additionally, the Advanced and The “Business” solutions also have a free SSL certificate.

Please be advised that UKHost4u has the right to change the prices mentioned above even without any prior notice to the public.

This company knows that every client wants to receive high-quality hosting services. That’s why they offer a 3-month trial for their packages so customers can test them out first. Furthermore, they can get their money back within the first 30 days if they are not satisfied with the plan they obtained.

Due to their dedication to high-quality web hosting solutions and customer service, this company has received a lot of positive reviews from their clients. Karl Wilcox, one of their customers, said: “Been a customer for over five years. Excellent value shared hosting packages and a good range of tools to manage your sites. My technical queries have all been resolved quickly and professionally by people who obviously know what they are talking about and are friendly and helpful. Pleased to recommend them”.

Aside from website hosting services, UKHost4u also offers other IT solutions like website builders, domain registration, and more. For more information, visit www.ukhost4u.com.

About UKHost4u

UKHost4u has been providing IT services in the United Kingdom for more than a decade and a half now. Their services include VoIP, security solutions, dedicated servers, and many more. To get in touch with their team, visit the contact page on their website: www.ukhost4u.com/contact. Alternatively, you can send your written enquiries at sales@ukhost4u.com. If you want to speak with a representative, call 0131 541 2328.