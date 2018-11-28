Flexible Display Technology Market Production, Emerging Technologies and Comprehensive Research Study Till 2022

Market Scenario

Flexible display technology is a advanced display technology which are flexible in nature, it can be folded, twisted without any alteration. Flexible display is thin and unbreakable in nature. Flexible display technology can be differentiated on the basis of technology as Liquid crystal display (LCD), Organic light emitting diode (OLED) and Electronic paper display (EPD). Organic light emitting diode is a layer of emissive electroluminescent film of organic compounds which emit light when connected to an electric current. Electronic paper display reflects light like a real paper.

In today’s developing environment innovation of new technologies is a trend. The flexible display technology has many benefits as lightweight, flexible, brighter, less power and shatter-proof which evolve as the major driving factors in flexible display technology. Flexible display offers many advantages over traditional display technology. The materials used for flexible display technology are organic compound, these material show low resistance to high temperature. This is one of the restraining factor in flexible display technology. But the study indicates that improvements are in process to overcome it. Increased demand of miniaturization has increased the flexible display technology market. Innovation is a key driver in the flexible display technology market. The rise in the popularity of smartphones, tablets, TVs and others have contributed to the flexible technology market.

The global Flexible Display Technology Market is expected to grow at USD ~36 Billion by 2022, at ~21% of CAGR between 2016 and 2022.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Flexible display technology Market are – Samsung Display (Korea), LG Display Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Hewlett-Packard Company (U.S.), Sony Corporation (Japan), Atmel Corporation (U.S.), Kent Displays Inc. (U.S.) Universal Display Corporation (U.S.), Novaled AG (Germany), Dupont Display (U.S.), Corning Inc. (U.S.), Philips Electronics (Netherlands), Materion Corporation (U.S.), AU Optronics (Taiwan), E Ink Holdings Inc. (Taiwan) among others

Segments:

The global flexible display technology market has been segmented on the basis of technology, application, component, material, end-user and region.

Flexible display technology Market by Technology:

Liquid crystal display (LCD)

Organic light emitting diode (OLED)

Electronic paper display (EPD)

Flexible display technology Market by Application:

Smartphone

Tablet

Laptop

Smartcard

TV

Wearable Display

Flexible display technology Market by Component:

Emissive

Reflective

Flexible display technology Market by Material:

Polymer (amorphous and crystalline)

Glass

Glass-reinforced plastic (GRP)

Flexible display technology Market by end-user:

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Automotive

Others

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Flexible display technology market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, Americas, Europe and Rest of the World. Rapid developments in IT has driven the market of flexible display technology in North America. It has been observed that North America region is the leading in flexible display technology market it is followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific region. The study reveals that Asia-Pacific region is going to grow significantly over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific countries like Taiwan, South Korea have a fair share in the flexible display technology market.

Intended Audience

Technology investors

Flexible display manufacturers

System Integrators

Research/Consultancy firms

