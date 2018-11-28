Edge Analytics Market – Challenges, Key Vendors, Drivers and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

The market is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period The Edge Analytics Market is forecasted to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2023). With such a pace MRFR anticipates the Global Edge Analytics Market to reach up to USD 11 Billion by 2023, at 31% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Edge Analytics Market is segmented on the basis of component, type, deployment, business application and vertical. The type segment is further bifurcated into descriptive analytics, predictive analytics, prescriptive analytics and diagnostic analytics. Out of these, the predictive analytics type is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its nature of predicting the outcomes of business environment before the actual occurrence of events.

The Edge Analytics Market is growing with the rapid pace; mainly due to the emergence of IoT and proliferation of massive amount of data through connected devices. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global Edge Analytics market has been increasing.

Major Key Players:

• Cisco Corporation (U.S.)

• Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

• SAP SE (Germany)

• SAS Institute (U.S.)

• Apigee Corporation (U.S.)

• AGT International Inc. (Switzerland)

• Foghorn Systems (U.S.)

• CGI Group Inc. (Canada)

• Analytic Edge (India)

• Prism Tech (U.K.)

Edge Analytics Market Segmentation:

The edge analytics market has been segmented on the basis of component, type, deployment, business application and vertical. The component segment comprises of solutions and services. The solutions segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of enterprises deploying edge analytics solutions.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of edge analytics market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The major growth in edge analytics market in North America attributes to the technical advancements and well-established infrastructures in that region.

Study Objectives of Edge Analytics Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the edge analytics market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segmentation on the basis of component, type, deployment, business application and vertical.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for edge analytics

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the edge analytics

Intended Audience:

• Technology investors

• Research/Consultancy firms

• Cloud service providers

• Technology providers

• Independent Software Vendors

• Business Analytics Software Providers

• Application Design and software developers

• System Integrators

• IT Service Providers

