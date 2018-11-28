Coin2Shop – buy in Ebay and Amazon with crypto-currency

In September 2018 the development team from Russia and Estonia released a web-browser plugin that enables any customer to pay for purchases on Amazon or eBay in cryptocurrencies.

Who may need it?

We are among those who believe the blockchain technology has a great potential while the adoption of cryptocurrencies will increase. The aim of Coin2Shop is to make the purchasing experience using cryptocurrencies easier. Now anyone who has bitcoins or Ethereum can spend them directly on Amazon or eBay website without using debit or credit cards.

How to make a purchase?

All you need to do after installing the plugin is to click “Buy with Coin2Shop” on the online store website. Alternatively, you can paste a link to the desired good page in your Coin2Shop account. The next steps you already know – everything will go according to the familiar algorithm.

About company

Coin2shop was founded in June 2018 by a group of developers from Russia and Estonia. The company is focused on the international b2c market and offers an order service with Amazon and Ebay for cryptocurrency. There are no competitors in this market.