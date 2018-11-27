WDC Sundowner presentedby SULA receives huge response from Pune’s Digital & Tech Enthusiasts

Sula presents World Digital Conclave Sundowner, organized by CLICKS Technologies, experienced a great footfall of Digital Marketing and Technology aficionados at CIRKUS, Pune. An initiative by author, entrepreneur and digital marketing trainer Adit Chouhan, World Digital Conclave is envisaged to be a platform where all global leaders from the Digital and Tech arenas come together and share latest insights from the industry. Adit has initiated a local version of it as #WDCSundownerPune which will focus on bringing the local community of Digital Marketers and Techies together to connect, collaborate and cultivate their career life every month. After witnessing the huge success of the event’s first chapter in Pune, WDC will,initially, be organizing more of these monthly Sundowners in Pune on regular basis. And, will soon be organizing other chapters in major cosmopolitan cities of India and abroad.

Key speakers in the event included Mr. Ranajay SenGupta, VP – Planning & Strategy, Amura Technologies Solutions; Mr. Pankaj Mittal, Blockchain Expert and Angel Investor; and Ms. Brunda Manurkar, President, IMPA, Pune. The discussion explored the insights of Digital Marketing, Blockchain for Beginners and Personal Branding by the speakers respectively.

WDC is world’s first ever platform that aims at bringing together all Digital Marketers and Technology Enthusiasts across the globe once a year travelling across various global cities every year. The city-based Sundowners are a local version of WDC and are a platform for sharing knowledge in the space of Digital Marketing, Technology, and Personality Development along with Business Networking over cocktails and wine tasting.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr.Adit Chouhan,Founder, World Digital Conclave, says “The concept behind organizing such events is to bring the community of Digital Marketing and Technology enthusiasts together and make it stronger by being able to learn from each other and grow. Through this event, we wanted to create a platform that is semi-formal in nature and apart from knowledge sharing, is fun to attend for all the participants and speakers. We hope to expand our reach as per audience response in our next events as we move forward in Pune and then aim to launch WDC Sundowners in other major cities while preparing for the annual global event we are excited about.”

“This is the age beyond traditional marketing which has developed and shifted towards digital significance.An event like WDC Sundowner helps to analyze and implement the new trends in the digital space for the growth of one’s business or services” says,Mr. Ranajay Sengupta, VP – Planning & Strategy, Amura Technologies.

Commenting on the success, Mr. Pankaj Mittal, Blockchain Expert and Angel Investor, says “It was a pleasure connecting with so many industry experts from different sectors. WDC Sundowner is one-of-a-kind event that tried to bring together Digital Marketing and other emerging technologies like Blockchain, IoT, Ai and more at the same table. Such events are necessary to bridge the gap between the two communities as Digital and Tech are coming closer in the real world too, day by day.”

Ms. Brunda Manurkar, President, IMPA, Pune says – “Personal Branding is often kept at the back burner by most of the working professionals as well as Entrepreneurs/ Businessmen.They do not realize the importance of the influence one can create with the way s/he talks, dresses, thinks and more. Practical tips given by me have helped many of my clients and will surely help the participants as well.”

Sula, one of the sponsors of the event, is a market leader in premium wine segment since a decade and is also now Asia’s only non-Chinese winery to have sold 1 million cases, in an year. Speaking of its contribution, Ms. Kavita Chandak, SULA Vineyards says, “We are pleased to be associatedwith WDC Sundowner. The event saw a good mix of participants including MDs, CXOs, VPs and Managers with good gender ratio. It was a perfect fit for us to conduct a wine tasting session post the speaker sessions and get an opportunity to reach more people belonging to our TG. Would like to thank Adit Chouhan for initiating this association.Everyone enjoyed our award winning wines, specially India’s no 1 sparkling wine Brut Tropicale, Sula Riesling- India’s 1st ever Riesling and Dindori Shiraz – From Sula Estate Dindori Vineyards in Nashik !”

WDC is open to explore strategic alliances, both locally as well as globally,to improve the event experience for the participants. And, brands looking for any type of association should approach them freely.