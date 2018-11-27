Photosensitive Materials Market : Future Forecast Assessed On The Basis Of How The Market Is Predicted To Grow 2025

Photosensitive material is one which changes its chemical composition when exposed to electromagnetic radiation. Photosensitivity was discovered by K.O Hill in 1978. It triggered the technological development in optical elements, primarily in fibers and waveguides. Photosensitive materials undergo various changes such as abrasions when they come in contact with other materials or with each other during the manufacturing process such as coating, drying, processing, etc. For example, when the camera operates, there is formation of cracks and scratches. The photosensitive materials help to protect the camera running properties. Thus, the invention of photosensitive materials has improved the mechanical process of various applications including semi-conductors, photographic applications, and graphics without causing any damage to the properties such as transparency, coating properties, bonding power, etc.

Photosensitive materials can be divided into various types having different capabilities. They can be classified by photosensitive wavelength such as visible rays, ultraviolet light, excimer laser (far-infrared), extreme ultraviolet (EUV), X ray, and electron beam. Based on product type, photosensitive materials can be segregated as positive photosensitive materials and negative photosensitive materials. Positive photosensitive materials are composed of naphthoquinone-diazide compounds. They are commonly used in micro-fabrication of semiconductor integrated circuits and liquid crystal display. In negative photosensitive materials, on the other hand, bisazido compounds are used as crosslinking agents for photo-effect resins. These compounds are used in the manufacturing of color filters and semiconductor integrated circuits. Companies manufacturing photosensitive materials have come up with numerous technological developments in order to enhance the physical properties of these materials. This, in turn, enhances the in-built quality of applications by working smoothly without any damage in application such as magazine, cameras, projector etc.

The market for photosensitive material is estimated to expand due to various factors such as technological development in semiconductor application and sudden increase in the demand for semiconductors, cost-effective installation, flexibility in design, availability, etc. Photosensitive materials provide excellent in-built properties to electronic appliances such as cameras, projectors, etc., thereby enhancing their cost effectiveness. This property also helps in providing flexibility during the manufacturing of photographic appliances.

Based on application, the photosensitive materials market can be segmented into semiconductors, photographic appliances, textiles & garments, graphics, and automotive. Photosensitive materials are widely used in semiconductors and photographic appliances. Photosensitive materials are also used in textiles due to technological developments. By using photosensitive materials in textiles, the adaptive polymer responds to special wavelength of light. The adaptive polymer is used in clothes for protection against harmful lights.

Based on geography, the global photosensitive materials market can be classified into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are the major markets for photosensitive materials, led by the rise of the semiconductor industry, upturn in development for photographic appliances, increase in sale of textiles, and expansion of the automotive industry in these region. Asia Pacific is another prominent market for the photosensitive materials, owing to the development of photographic appliances, rise in the automotive industry, etc.