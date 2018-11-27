EV Bus market forecast to 2025 explored in latest research
November 27, 2018: This report studies the global EV Bus market status and forecast, categorizes the global EV Bus market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India and other regions (Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa)
The major manufacturers covered in this report
- Yutong
- King Long
- Zhong Tong
- Nanjing Gold Dragon
- BYD
- DFAC
- CRRC
- Foton
- ANKAI
- Guangtong
- Volvo
- New Flyer
- Daimler
- Gillig
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Singapore
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
- Battery Electric Bus
- Hybrid Bus
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
- Public Transit
- Highway Transportation
