Crop Protection Chemicals Market is Expected to Reach USD 77.53 Billion by 2022

The global crop protection chemicals market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2017 to 2022 to reach USD 77.53 billion by 2022, according to the latest publication from Meticulous Research®. The report provides in-depth analysis of crop protection chemicals market in four major geographies with country level analysis and emphasizes on the current market trends, market size, market share, recent developments, and forecast till 2022. The study offers a comprehensive analysis of crop protection chemicals market by type, use, crop types, application, form, and geography.

Growth of crop protection chemicals market is primarily attributed to the rising need to ensure food safety of growing population across the globe. World population is expected to grow by 2.3 billion people, between 2009 and 2050. While there is significant drop in the amount of land being used for the agricultural practices in developed countries, according to FAO, arable land in developed countries is expected to decline by 8% by 2050. This would create additional burden on the agricultural sector to increase the production significantly.

Browse In Depth Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/crop-protection-chemicals-market-global-forecast-to-2022/

However, there is a rising concern about the chemical residues in the food and harmful environmental effects of some of the crop protection chemicals which results in banning or prohibiting the use of certain chemicals in agriculture.

Also, many crop protection chemicals are known to cause terminal illness to human being, which made government bodies to come up with the stringent rules and regulations to monitor the production and distribution of such chemicals. In developed countries, the rise in health consciousness has created the need for organic food which certainly has negative impact on the growth of crop protection chemicals market in long run.

The global crop protection chemicals market is mainly segmented by type (synthetic, natural), use (herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and others), crop types (cereal & grains, oilseed & pulses, fruits & vegetables), application (spraying, dusting, seed treatment, soil treatment, volatilization, and others), and form (solid and liquid). Geographically, this market is segmented in to North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (France, Germany Spain, Italy, U.K. and RoE), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and RoAPAC), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, RoLATAM), and Middle East & Africa.

The market is dominated by few global players despite of facing stiff competition from some of the local players operating at the regional levels. The key players operating in this domain includes the BASF SE, Syngenta AG, E.I. DUPONT De Nemours And Company, FMC Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd, BAYER Cropscience AG, Nufarm Limited, The Dow Chemical Company, Monsanto Company, ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd., and Platform Specialty Products Corporation.

Request Sample Report On: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/?cp_id=2584

Key questions answered in the report-

• Which are the high growth market segments in terms of products, end-users, regions and countries?

• What is the historical market for crop protection chemicals across the globe?

• What are the market forecasts and estimates from the period 2017-2022?

• What are the major drivers, restrains, threats, and opportunities in the global crop protection chemicals market?

• What are the burning issues of the global crop protection chemicals market?

• Who are the major players in the global crop protection chemicals market and what share of the market do they hold?

• Who are the major players in various countries and what share of the market do they hold?

• What are the competitive landscapes and who are the market leaders by sub-region in the global crop protection chemicals market?

• What are the recent developments in the global crop protection chemicals market?

• What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global crop protection chemicals market?

• What are the geographical trends and high growth regions/ countries?

• What are the local emerging players in the global crop protection chemicals market and how do they compete with the global players?

Contact Info:

Viren Shrivastava

Email: viren@meticulousresearch.com

Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America)

+44-203-868-8738 (Europe)