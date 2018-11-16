Tissot T-Sport Titanium Chronograph Quartz T069.417.44.061.00 T0694174406100 Men’s Watch is a lightweight comparing the steel version, and that is one of the unique selling point for the watch I guess. The Tissot Titanium watch series doesn’t have many options for people to choose from. But that doesn’t mean people don’t love them. In fact, the Tissot watch is one of the favourites from what is heard from feedback all around the Web. Tissot prides itself on exhibiting core values of performance and precision, delivering accurate results every time it steps into the sporting arena. Likewise, Tissot prides itself on delivering these same values in each of its timepiece products.

Tissot T-Sport Titanium Chronograph Quartz T069.417.44.061.00 T0694174406100 features a titanium 43mm case, with a fixed titanium bezel, a black dial and a scratch resistant sapphire crystal. The Chronograph – sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 30 minute and 1/10th of a second. This beautiful wristwatch, powered by an ETA Calibre G10.211, Swiss quartz movement, supporting: chronograph, date, hour, minute, second functions. This watch has a water resistance of up to 330 feet/100 meters, suitable for recreational surfing, swimming, snorkelling, sailing and water sports.

This stylish Swiss-made timepiece is sure to complete any man’s assortment of watches. Possibly, the most significant thing in a watch, the watch movement is what keeps the entire system ticking and on the trot. It is also accountable to the time accuracy level of the watch. Designed to be a young-looking and stylistically adaptable every day wear, this watch makes an assertion with clean style elements, easily readable markers, and contemporary Arabic numerals at 12, 3, 6 and 9 o’clock. The 10 hour chronograph function does not hinder from the sturdy legibility of the features.

There are also 3 chronograph sub-dials that function like stopwatches. Moreover, you can easily utilize them in your daily actions to pull off your best outputs.

Overall, I consider that if you decide on Tissot Watches Online, you will have on your wrist one of the superlative timepieces in the whole Tissot collection.

Bottom line: A sporty and contemporary design that appeals to the men who are into sports and adventure sports. A stainless steel body with a black dial makes it more masculine and sophisticated.