Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) Treatment Market Size, Trends, Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2027

Primary biliary cholangitis is also referred as primary biliary cirrhosis, is an autoimmune disease of liver that manifest into progressive cholestasis and lead to end-stage liver disease. Primary biliary cholangitis characterized by destruction of bile duct which transport the bile acid. Primary biliary cholangitis is detected in the late stage of disease. Primary biliary cirrhosis majorly seen in women’s in fourth or sixth decades of life. Primary biliary cholangitis generally diagnosed during routine blood examination which presents symptoms like fatigue, pertussis, and right upper quadrant discomfort. In initial examination finding the disease is normal, as the disease advances present symptoms of liver cirrhosis. The hallmark of primary biliary cirrhosis is the presence of antimitochondrial antibodies (AMAs) in the blood. Medical management of primary biliary cirrhosis mainly done to slow the symptom progression and to alleviate the symptoms.

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

Global primary biliary cholangitis treatment market is expected to drive by highly unmet medical need owing lack of definitive treatment, advanced diagnostic process coupled rising awareness among healthcare professionals and patients alike across the globe. The Incidence and prevalence of primary biliary cholangitis vary geographically, ranging from 0.7 to 49 and 6.7 to 402 per million, respectively. The factors currently contributing to the revenue growth of the primary biliary cholangitis treatment market is increasing incidence and prevalence of the disease, increased exposure to environmental triggers to immune system such as pesticides. Furthermore, lifestyle changes like smoking, alcoholism, and obesity are expected to drive the market for primary biliary cholangitis treatment over the forecast period.

Global primary biliary cholangitis treatment market hindered by the lack of definitive treatment for the disease and late diagnosis of the disease led to treatment deprivation to the patient. The market restrained by dearth of epidemiology data which helps to assess the product access and availability in various geographies which are expected to hinder market revenue growth of primary biliary cholangitis treatment over the forecast period

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Treatment Market: Segmentation

Global primary biliary cholangitis treatment market has been segmented on the basis of treatment type, end user and Region.

Based on the treatmenttype, the global primary biliary cholangitis treatment market is segmented into the following:

For Treatment Ursodeoxycholic acid Obeticholic Acid Methotrexate Corticosteroids Others

For Symptom Control Antihistamines Cholestyramine Antibacterials Opioid Antagonists Colestipol Others



Based on the end user, the global primary biliary cholangitis treatment market is segmented into the following:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Treatment Market: Overview

Global primary biliary cholangitis treatment market is witnessing significant changes due to recent approval of UDCA by several regulatory authorities across the globe. In May 2016, the FDA approved obeticholic acid in combination with UDCA for primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in adult patients with an inadequate response to UDCA. U.K’s NICE (National Institute for Health and Care Excellence) and European Commission granted the market authorization for Ocaliva (obeticholic acid) form Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in the year 2017 and 2016 respectively.

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Treatment Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, Primary biliary cholangitis treatment market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America and Western Europe will remain key markets for primary biliary cholangitis treatment products due to increased regulatory approvals for treatment options, increasing awareness among patient advocacy groups regarding primary biliary cholangitis helps to maintain larger market share in the globalprimary biliary cholangitis treatment market by the regions. Asia Pacific is anticipated to present better growth opportunity owing to large untapped market, increasing out of pocket expenditure, and growing government’s interventions for improving healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the players in the global primary biliary cholangitis treatment market are Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Actavis, Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc., Epic Pharma, LLC, Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Axcan Scandipharm Inc. to name a few.