Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market 2018 – 2022 : Size, Growth, Industry Share And Forecast Report

The market size of the global plumbing fixtures and fittings market is based on the revenue generated from the sales of fixtures and fitting to residential and non-residential end-users. In this report, the revenue generated from the sales of behind the wall (BTW) and front of the wall (FoTW) plumbing fixtures and fittings is considered.

Analysts forecast the global plumbing fixtures and fittings market to generate a revenue of more than USD 104 billion by 2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global plumbing fixtures and fittings market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

American Bath Group

CERA Sanitaryware

Geberit

HSIL

Masco Corporation

Market driver

Rise in construction activities

Market challenge

Fluctuating raw material prices

Market trend

Advent of eco-friendly plumbing solutions

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

