Cancer Stem Cells Market List of Data Sources, Abbreviations, Executive Summary Forecast 2014-2025

16 Nov 2018: Global Cancer Stem Cells Market is anticipated to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2025. The market is anticipated to witness a healthy growth rate in the years to come. Cancer stem cells (CSCs) imply immortal and rare cells within a tumor that can both – self-renew and differentiate into several cell types that form the tumor mass. In addition, the growth of Cancer Stem Cells is controlled through numerous signaling pathways, which control the existence and propagation of these cells. Currently, a number of enterprises are proceeding toward exploration of exact targets that can be used to selectively remove cancer stem cells; thereby causing therapeutic benefits to patients suffering from many forms of cancers. On the other hand, factors that may hamper the market growth include high costs of cancer stem cell therapeutics.

The market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 9.98% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Cancer stem cells industry may be explored by mode of action, forms, and geography. The market may be explored by mode of action as Targeted Cancerous Stem Cells (CSCs). By Anti-Cancer Stem Cell Therapeutics the cancer stem cells market could span Pathway Inhibitors (Notch Signaling Pathway, WNT Signaling Pathway, Hedgehog Signaling Pathway, Others), Immuno-evasion & Targeting Tumor Microenvironment, Surface Marker-based, Nanoparticle-based Therapies, and Others). By-Products, the market spans Cell Separation, Cell Culturing, Molecular Analysis, Cell Analysis, and Others)), and by Stem Cell-based Cancer Therapy the cancer stem cells industry spans Allogeneic Stem Cell Transplant and Autologous Stem Cell Transplant.

Cancer stem cells market may be explored by Forms as Liver Cancer, Blood Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Brain Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, and Other Cancer. The Breast cancer segment dominated the market in the cancer stem cells industry in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance till 2025. Breast cancer accounted forthe highest share in 2016. North America accounted for the major share of the global Cancer Stem Cells market Size Analysis in 2016 and will continue to rule the roost in the forecast period. North America was followed by Asia-Pacific.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the cancer stem cells industry include Bionomics; AbbVie, Inc.; Stemline Therapeutics, Inc.; Merck KGaA; Lonza; BIOTIME, INC, MiltenyiBiotec; MacroGenics, Inc.; Irvine Scientific; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Sino Biological Inc.; STEMCELL Technologies Inc.; and PromoCell GmbH. The leading companies are entering into partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

