Jhanvi Goyal & Anshit Khandelwal win the Delhi City Finale at the 11th edition of the Livon Times Fresh Face

New Delhi, 15th November 2018: The city finale of Livon Delhi Times Fresh Face was an engaging affair & the stage provided a great platform for young collegians of Delhi to showcase their talent and personality.

The pursuit to scout for the freshest faces flagged off with auditions conducted across 20 colleges and 1 open mall, where about 150 semi-finalists went through a rigorous selection process. Post which, the top 20 were selected for the City Finale, where Jhanvi Goyal & Anshit Khandelwal emerged as winners.

Jhanvi’s soulful singing won the judges over while Anshit’s stupendous dance moves had the judges and audience in awe of his talent. Contestants were judged based on their talents, the way they carry themselves, their opinions on current affairs, etc. by the esteemed panel of judges including actor Sanya Malhotra, singer Akhil Sachdeva and wrestler & motivational speaker Sangram Singh.

Speaking about the city finale round, actor Sanya Malhotra, said, “A fresh factor according to me would be smile. With a smile, I think you can conquer anything. Everyone on the stage today were spectacular and my favourite performer was Anshit, he danced really well and gave an interesting answer too in the Q&A round.

Contestants are judged based on a number of aspects like their personality, talent, knowledge of current affairs etc. The finalists from each city will then go on to compete at the National Grand Finale in Mumbai where one successful boy and girl will be crowned the winner of the 11th season of the Livon Times Fresh Face.

For those who missed the auditions can head straight to the national finale of Livon Times Fresh Face Season 11 Powered By Set Wet as Livon Miss Fab and Set Wet Mr Popular wild card entry & stand a chance to get crowned as the National Winner. All they have to do is register at www.timesfreshface.com/wildcard

Over the years, Times Fresh Face has become an expansive talent-pool that brings together young and talented collegians from all over the country to showcase their talent and personality.