Global Synthetic Leather Market to gain 12.8% CAGR from 2017 to 2025

A recent study by Transparency Market Research (TMR) suggests that the revenue in the global synthetic leather market is divided among a few players who have a strong manufacturing and distribution infrastructure in place. The report identifies Kuraray, SAN FANG CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Toray Coatex Co. Ltd., ALFATEX, FILWEL CO., LTD., and H.R. Polycoats Pvt. LTD. as some of the key companies currently holding position of strength in the global synthetic leather market.

Based on end-user, the global synthetic leather market has been segmented into automobile, sporting goods, furnishings, garments, industrial fabrics, footwear, and fashion accessories including wallets, belts, and bags. In terms of revenue, automobile is the leading end-user constituting more than 40% of the global synthetic leather market. Geographically, vastly populated Asia Pacific is currently the most profitable region, gaining traction from increasing population coupled with rising disposable income in countries such as China, India, Vietnam, and Thailand. Furthermore, rising joint ventures and capacity expansion by various manufacturers and emphasis on reducing carbon emission typically in China is also influencing the market positively in the region.

Request to view Sample Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=22364

Increasing disposable income among the urban population is driving the footwear industry, wherein consumers are now willing to pay for premium products at high cost. The demand for better fit, stylish, and comfortable shoes has escalated in the recent times. Similar traction is coming from the home and offer furniture segment. As the corporate sector flourishes in various emerging economies, the demand for sofas, chairs, and bean bags is expected to increase multiple folds, and thereby augmenting the demand in the global synthetic leather market. In the near future, the vendors operating in this market are expected to focus on the development of bio-based synthetic leather and open new revenue opportunities.

On the other hand, the harmful effects of polyurethane (PU) and polyvinylchloride (PVC) is challenging the market for synthetic leather from attaining its true potential.

Request to view Brochure Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=22364

The information presented in this review is based on a Transparency Market Research report, titled, Synthetic Leather Market (Type – Polyurethane, Polyvinylchloride; End-user – Automobile, Furnishings, Sporting Goods, Garments, Footwear, Industrial Fabrics) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2025.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,90 State Street,

Suite 700,Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com